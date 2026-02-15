Street signs: AI storm could hit other pockets, GIFT City's master key

The IFSC regulator has loosened the paperwork knot by introducing a unified registration — a kind of “master key” for capital market activities. Instead of running around for multiple licences and certificates, entities can now apply once through the Single Window IT System Portal and receive a single registration listing all approved activities. The wording from IFSCA was telling: one common certificate, multiple permissions. Simple, clean — and very unlike how financial regulation usually feels. It also underscores how much the GIFT-IFSC ecosystem has matured in recent years. First fund managers, and now stockbrokers, are being allowed to set up separate business units there without first seeking Sebi’s nod. Less friction, more intent. For once, regulation appears to be getting out of the way.