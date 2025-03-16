Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Dow, Sensex paths diverge, new Sebi chief's 1st board meeting

Street signs: Dow, Sensex paths diverge, new Sebi chief's 1st board meeting

Amid a sharp market downturn, companies are holding back on listings, leaving the mainboard without a single initial public offering (IPO) so far this month

IPO, initial public offering
Premium
Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 10:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The great decoupling: Dow and Sensex break ranks
 
The US market’s closing trends usually set the tone for Indian traders, but this link has weakened in recent months. Since September, domestic markets have lagged behind the US, weighed down by persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling. Lately, though, the pattern has reversed: the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 leading US blue chips, has fallen over 5 per cent this month amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and a looming government shutdown. Meanwhile, the Sensex is showing signs of stabilising after last month’s sharp selloff, with FPI outflows slowing as a weaker dollar offers some relief. 
 
Glacial pace for IPOs in mkt melt: Waiting for a thaw
 
Amid a sharp market downturn, companies are holding back on listings, leaving the mainboard without a single initial public offering (IPO) so far this month. If this continues, March 2025 will be the first month without an IPO since May 2023. In 2023, three months saw no IPOs, compared with two in 2022 and none in 2024. “Last year, a rising market supported IPO activity. This year, companies must wait for better conditions and adjust valuations and deal sizes to attract investors,” said an investment banker.
 
First whistle for Sebi’s new umpire: What’s the call?
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will hold its quarterly board meeting on March 24, the first under new Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey. Sources familiar with the matter say major policy changes are unlikely, but market watchers will be keen to see if Pandey restores the post-meeting press conference — a practice shelved for the past two quarters. The briefings were discontinued after allegations from Hindenburg Research and the Congress party stirred controversy around former chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian defence sector stocks lock and load, ready for export offensive

Sebi to finalise SOP for settlement regulations amid rise in such cases

INOXGFL Group to list INOX Clean Energy in FY26, eyes Rs 5,000 cr IPO

Mcap of 5 most valued firms declines by Rs 93K cr; Infosys, TCS hit hard

FPIs withdraw Rs 30,000 crore from equities in first fortnight in March

Topics :SensexSecurities and Exchange Board of Indiainitial public offering IPOUS marketDow JonesStreet Signs

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story