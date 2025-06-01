Home / Markets / News / RBI's interest rate decision, global cues likely to drive markets this week

RBI's interest rate decision, global cues likely to drive markets this week

Moreover, trading activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and developments on the tariffs front would also guide investors' sentiments

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 270.07 points or 0.33 per cent and the NSE Nifty dipped 102.45 points or 0.41 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RBI's interest rate decision, macroeconomic data announcements and global trends are the key factors that would dictate the momentum in the equity market this week, analysts said.

Moreover, trading activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and developments on the tariffs front would also guide investors' sentiment, experts noted.

"Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the outcome of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for June 6. Additionally, with the new month beginning, participants will track high-frequency data including auto sales numbers and other economic indicators. Updates on the progress of monsoon and the trend in FII flows will also be closely monitored," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.  Globally, developments in the US bond market and any updates regarding the ongoing trade negotiations will continue to influence investor sentiment, he added.

The Indian economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the last quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, helping clock a 6.5 per cent growth rate in the year that elevated its size to USD 3.9 trillion and held promise of crossing the world's fourth-largest economy Japan in FY26.

The economy grew at 7.4 per cent in January-March - the fourth and final quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal (FY25) - reflecting a strong cyclical rebound that was helped by a rise in private consumption and robust growth in construction and manufacturing.

Meanwhile PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for manufacturing and services sectors to be announced this week would also influence trading in the market.

"This week, interest rate-sensitive sectorsparticularly PSU banksare likely to remain in focus amid growing hopes of an RBI rate cut. Additionally, the release of monthly auto sales and volume data could trigger sector-specific moves in the automobile space," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 270.07 points or 0.33 per cent and the NSE Nifty dipped 102.45 points or 0.41 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, "The market is pricing in a 25 bps cut, which will improve the outlook for rate-sensitive sectors. The positive macroeconomic scripts can boost investor sentiments, but stability in the broader market will be contingent on strong earnings growth and receding trade tensions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

4 top valued firms see ₹1 trn jump in market valuation, LIC biggest winner

FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank stocks may feel Bank Nifty weight rejig pressure

Rebound continues: Markets extend gains in May; small, midcaps shine

Premium

Cash market turnover hits 8-month high in May on market recovery

Topics :RBI repo rateInterest rate hikestock market rally

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story