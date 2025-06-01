4 top valued firms see ₹1 trn jump in market valuation, LIC biggest winner

The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1,01,369.5 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerging as the biggest gainer, in an otherwise sluggish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 270.07 points or 0.33 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC were the gainers in terms of addition to their market valuation, Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd faced a combined erosion of ₹34,852.35 crore on the other hand.

The market valuation of LIC surged ₹59,233.61 crore to ₹6,03,120.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The market valuation of LIC surged ₹59,233.61 crore to ₹6,03,120.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. State Bank of India added ₹19,589.54 crore to ₹7,25,036.13 crore in its valuation. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹14,084.2 crore to ₹10,58,766.92 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 8,462.15 crore to Rs 14,89,185.62 crore. However, the mcap of TCS tumbled ₹17,909.53 crore to ₹12,53,486.42 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries tanked ₹7,645.85 crore to ₹19,22,693.71 crore. The mcap of Bajaj Finance dropped by ₹4,061.05 crore to ₹5,70,146.49 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by ₹2,605.81 crore to ₹10,31,262.20 crore.