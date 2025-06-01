Home / Markets / News / 4 top valued firms see ₹1 trn jump in market valuation, LIC biggest winner

4 top valued firms see ₹1 trn jump in market valuation, LIC biggest winner

The market valuation of LIC surged ₹59,233.61 crore to ₹6,03,120.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC
Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 270.07 points or 0.33 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1,01,369.5 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerging as the biggest gainer, in an otherwise sluggish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 270.07 points or 0.33 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC were the gainers in terms of addition to their market valuation, Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd faced a combined erosion of ₹34,852.35 crore on the other hand.

The market valuation of LIC surged ₹59,233.61 crore to ₹6,03,120.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. 

State Bank of India added ₹19,589.54 crore to ₹7,25,036.13 crore in its valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹14,084.2 crore to ₹10,58,766.92 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 8,462.15 crore to Rs 14,89,185.62 crore.

However, the mcap of TCS tumbled ₹17,909.53 crore to ₹12,53,486.42 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tanked ₹7,645.85 crore to ₹19,22,693.71 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance dropped by ₹4,061.05 crore to ₹5,70,146.49 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by ₹2,605.81 crore to ₹10,31,262.20 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd diminished by ₹1,973.66 crore to ₹5,52,001.22 crore and that of Infosys dived ₹656.45 crore to Rs 6,49,220.46 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank stocks may feel Bank Nifty weight rejig pressure

Rebound continues: Markets extend gains in May; small, midcaps shine

Premium

Cash market turnover hits 8-month high in May on market recovery

IVCA urges legacy VCFs to act fast on Sebi's one-time migration window

Topics :mcapLIC market valuation

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story