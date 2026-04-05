Street Signs: Nifty logs sixth weekly fall, sliding into your DMs, more

The benchmark Nifty 50 closed the truncated week down half a per cent at 22,713, marking its sixth straight weekly loss — the longest such streak since October 2025. Over the past six weeks, the index has shed nearly 11 per cent, reflecting weak investor sentiment on account of the spike in oil prices. If the coming week also ends in the red, it would extend the slide to the longest losing streak since March 2020 — when the index had plunged 33 per cent between the second week of February and the end of March during the Covid shock. That phase, however, was followed by a sharp rebound of over 12 per cent in the subsequent week. For a similar script to play out this time, the ongoing US-Iran tensions would likely need to come to a complete halt.