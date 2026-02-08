Street signs: Traders eye 26K on Nifty, key test for primary market

After a volatile spell, the Nifty ended last week on a strong note, gaining 1.6 per cent and logging its best monthly advance in three months. The relief rally followed the long-awaited US trade deal, which helped offset lingering worries around the securities transaction tax (STT) hike and continued selling pressure in information technology (IT) stocks. Technical analysts say the recent price action has tilted the near-term outlook back in favour of the bulls with the Nifty finding stability above the crucial 25,600-25,700 zone after successfully defending the 25,500 mark. The index closed on 25,694 on Friday. “The current consolidation carries an upward bias as long as the 25,500-25,600 support zone holds,” said Ponmudi R, CEO – Enrich Money. “A decisive breakout above 26,000 is expected to generate strong bullish traction in the index,” added Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivatives Research, Angel One.