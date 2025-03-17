Strides Pharma shares gained 2.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 603 per share in Tuesday's trade. The buying interest sparked after the company arm Strides Pharma Global proposed to acquire 100 per cent stake in Amexel Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

"It is proposed to acquire 100 per cent stake in Amexel Pte. Ltd., Singapore, which will be utilised as the entity for the above business platform," the filing read

The acquisition was proposed after Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of the company in Singapore, proposed to create a platform that shall foster introductions, collaborations, procurement and business engagement between pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers of India, China, and other Southeast-Asian countries.

Amexel is a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore on March 22, 2023 and is yet to commence its operations.

Strides Pharma (Strides Pharma Science Limited) is a global pharmaceutical company based in India, specializing in the development, manufacture, and distribution of generic medicines, including injectables, oral solids, and specialty products. It has a significant global presence, with operations in over 100 countries, including strong markets in the US, Europe, and Australia.

The company's product portfolio includes anti-retrovirals, oncology drugs, antibiotics, and other therapeutic areas, with a focus on high-value injectables. Strides Pharma operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India and abroad, many of which are FDA-approved. It has made strategic acquisitions, such as the purchase of Agila Specialties, to expand its capabilities in injectables.

The company places a strong emphasis on R&D to develop complex generics and specialty drugs. Despite facing challenges in the competitive pharmaceutical sector, Strides Pharma continues to grow by diversifying its offerings and investing in emerging markets.

In the past one year, Strides Pharma shares have gained 53 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1.4 per cent.