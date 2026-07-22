After a strong Q1, prospects remain bright for TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto

The company’s standalone revenue was up 37.8 per cent Y-o-Y (up 8.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter) to ₹13,896 crore with 27.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volume and 8.0 per cent Y-o-Y growth in average selling price (ASP). The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is up 41.2 per cent Y-o-Y (up 5.9 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹1,779 crore. The Ebitda margin was up 30 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y (down 31 bps Q-o-Q) to 12.8 per cent. The adjusted net profit was up 51.4 per cent Y-o-Y and up 17.7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,174 crore.