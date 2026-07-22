After a strong Q1, prospects remain bright for TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto

The company’s standalone revenue was up 37.8 per cent Y-o-Y (up 8.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter) to ₹13,896 crore with 27.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volume and 8.0 per cent Y-o-Y growth in average selling price (ASP). The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is up 41.2 per cent Y-o-Y (up 5.9 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹1,779 crore. The Ebitda margin was up 30 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y (down 31 bps Q-o-Q) to 12.8 per cent. The adjusted net profit was up 51.4 per cent Y-o-Y and up 17.7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,174 crore.
Exports grew 32 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by Africa and Latin America. They contributed 26 per cent of revenue with favourable currency trends. The Norton makeover is progressing, with production underway for four premium motorcycles and launches planned for later in 2026, with ₹2,500 crore invested over the past four to five years.