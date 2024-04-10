Vedanta soars 8%, hits 23-month high on heavy volumes; zooms 45% in 4 weeks

Shares of Vedanta hit a 23-month high of Rs 364.65 as they surged 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, on report that CLSA has upgraded the company's rating to 'buy', raising the target price to Rs 390 with an eye on the rise in commodity prices.

The company is favourably positioned to capitalise on the commodity upcycle, thanks to its diversified exposure. Moreover, its ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and profitability across various segments bode well for future prospects, as per reports.

The stock of the diversified metal company hit its highest level since May 2022. In the past four weeks, the market price of Vedanta has appreciated 45 per cent. At 10:04 am, it was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 362, as compared to 0.21 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Average trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled today with a combined 33.58 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.