Sun TV shares slide 5% on reports of Maran vs Maran feud; details here

Shares of Sun TV Network fell over 5 per cent on Friday after reports of a family dispute, with Chairman Kalanithi Maran receiving a legal notice from his brother and MP Dayanidhi Maran, alleging “fraudulent practices”.

The media conglomerate's stock fell as much as 5.25 per cent during the day to ₹580 per share, the steepest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared some losses to trade 3.8 per cent lower at ₹588.9 apiece, compared to a 0.17 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:40 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the third straight day and have declined 8 per cent from its recent high of ₹643 apiece, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 13.7 per cent this year, compared to a 5.08 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Sun TV has a total market capitalisation of ₹23,331.78 crore, according to BSE data.

Maran VS Maran The former Union Minister and DMK Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran has sent a legal notice to his brother Kalanithi Maran, accusing him of engaging in “fraudulent practices”, according to reports. The MP alleges his brother of cheating and money laundering, during his tenure as chairman of the media conglomerate Sun TV Network. The legal notice, served to Kalanithi Maran and seven other respondents, including his wife, Kaveri Maran, calls for the restoration of Sun TV's shareholding to its 2003 levels. The notice claimed that while Kalanithi held no shares in Sun TV in 2003, he now owns 75 per cent of the company.

It further alleges that this transition occurred due to a share transfer to their mother, Mallika Maran, without legal documentation such as a death certificate or legal heir certificate following the death of Murasoli Maran. The notice alleged that Kalanithi allotted 12 lakh equity shares to himself at ₹10 each on 15 September 2003, an "illegal act of criminal breach of trust and cheating." Dayanidhi Maran will seek a government investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), as these actions are serious crimes under company and criminal laws, according to reports. Kalanithi also alleged that Sun TV misled its stakeholders in its Red Herring Prospectus filed in 2006.