Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Sebi's new executive director

He will handle several departments, including Information Technology, Investor Assistance and Education and matters related to the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM)

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
He also served as Regional Director of Sebi's Northern Regional Office and as Registrar at NISM.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said Sunil Jayawant Kadam took charge as an executive director.

He will handle several departments, including Information Technology, Investor Assistance and Education and matters related to the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

In his new role, Kadam will also oversee Economic and Policy Analysis, General Services, Board Cell, RTI & PQ Cell.

"Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Executive Director at Sebi," the regulator said in a statement.

Kadam, who has been associated with Sebi since 1996, was serving as Chief General Manager before this elevation. He has handled several assignments, including roles in Corporation Finance, Market Regulation, Surveillance, and Investigations.

He also served as Regional Director of Sebi's Northern Regional Office and as Registrar at NISM.

He holds an MBA from the University of Pune and a postgraduate degree in Securities Law from Government Law College, Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBISebi norms

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

