Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Sebi's new executive director

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said Sunil Jayawant Kadam took charge as an executive director.
He will handle several departments, including Information Technology, Investor Assistance and Education and matters related to the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).
In his new role, Kadam will also oversee Economic and Policy Analysis, General Services, Board Cell, RTI & PQ Cell.
"Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Executive Director at Sebi," the regulator said in a statement.
Kadam, who has been associated with Sebi since 1996, was serving as Chief General Manager before this elevation. He has handled several assignments, including roles in Corporation Finance, Market Regulation, Surveillance, and Investigations.
He also served as Regional Director of Sebi's Northern Regional Office and as Registrar at NISM.
He holds an MBA from the University of Pune and a postgraduate degree in Securities Law from Government Law College, Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app