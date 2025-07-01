Ellenbarrie, Globe Civil shine on debut; Kalpataru, Raymond subdued

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (EIGL), an industrial gas manufacturer, and EPC firm Globe Civil Projects (GCPL) saw their market value surge more than 30 per cent during their trading debut on Tuesday. Shares of EIGL ended at Rs 541, up Rs 141, or 35 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 400. Meanwhile, GCPL shares ended at Rs 95, up Rs 24, or 33 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 71. The IPOs of EIGL and GCPL were subscribed 22x and 81x, respectively.

The market also witnessed the listing of two Mumbai-based real estate firms, Kalpataru and Raymond Realty, both focusing on projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Shares of Kalpataru ended with modest gains of 5 per cent to end at Rs 434, valuing it at Rs 8,933 crore. Kalpataru raised Rs 1,590 crore from its IPO, which saw a 2.3 times subscription. Meanwhile, Raymond Realty’s listing follows a demerger scheme from its parent company, Raymond. Shares of Raymond Realty ended at Rs 963, giving it a market value of Rs 6,408 crore.