Home / Markets / News / Ellenbarrie, Globe Civil shine on debut; Kalpataru, Raymond subdued

Ellenbarrie, Globe Civil shine on debut; Kalpataru, Raymond subdued

Industrial listings see strong investor response while real estate debuts Kalpataru and Raymond Realty deliver modest or flat returns despite strong sectoral interest

markets, Sensex, nifty
The market also witnessed the listing of two Mumbai-based real estate firms, Kalpataru and Raymond Realty, both focusing on projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (EIGL), an industrial gas manufacturer, and EPC firm Globe Civil Projects (GCPL) saw their market value surge more than 30 per cent during their trading debut on Tuesday. Shares of EIGL ended at Rs 541, up Rs 141, or 35 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 400. Meanwhile, GCPL shares ended at Rs 95, up Rs 24, or 33 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 71. The IPOs of EIGL and GCPL were subscribed 22x and 81x, respectively.
 
The market also witnessed the listing of two Mumbai-based real estate firms, Kalpataru and Raymond Realty, both focusing on projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Shares of Kalpataru ended with modest gains of 5 per cent to end at Rs 434, valuing it at Rs 8,933 crore. Kalpataru raised Rs 1,590 crore from its IPO, which saw a 2.3 times subscription. Meanwhile, Raymond Realty’s listing follows a demerger scheme from its parent company, Raymond. Shares of Raymond Realty ended at Rs 963, giving it a market value of Rs 6,408 crore.
 
In a recent note, SBI Securities noted, “Assuming EBITDA growth of 10 per cent year-on-year in FY26 and EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x (discount of 24 per cent to its closely listed peers), the fair value of the business comes to Rs 1,148. Post listing, Street will closely track key performance indicators (pre-sales, embedded EBITDA margins, cash inflows/outflows, debt) of the company.”
   
A note by Deven Choksey Research said Kalpataru trades at about 187 times its FY25 annualised EBITDA “which appears expensive compared to a broad set of listed peers operating in the mid-to-high-end real estate segment.” A note by Indsec Research said Kalpataru is valued at an EV/pre-sales of 5x on an FY25 annualised basis versus peers’ group average at 5.5x.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee posts strong start to H2 2025; ends 23 paise higher at 85.53/$

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle flat; PSB, Metal stocks gain; FMCG, IT drag

Smallcap realty stock zooms 108% from March low; analysts see more upside

Meta Infotech IPO opens on July 4: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Gold rally to hit a snag? Motilal Oswal says upside needs fresh triggers

Topics :IPORaymondKalpataruThe Smart InvestorMarkets

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story