Sunil Singhania's Abakkus MF launches Flexi Cap Fund: Who should invest?

Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme to invest in large, mid, and smallcap stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund: Abakkus Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme to invest in large, mid, and smallcap stocks. The new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription from Monday, December 8, 2025, to Monday, December 22, 2025. 
 
According to the scheme information document (SID), the primary objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing across the market capitalisation spectrum. The scheme will allocate over 65 per cent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments, up to 35 per cent in Debt & Money Market Instruments, and up to 10 per cent in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised. 
  The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the BSE 500 Index (TRI).  
The fund house noted that India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies, with its expected rise from a $4 trillion to an $8 trillion economy offering long-term equity opportunities. It added that favourable demographics, domestic demand and digital adoption, along with projected nominal GDP growth of 10–12 per cent, are likely to support corporate earnings and market returns.
 
The minimum lump sum investment is ₹500, with additional investments allowed in multiples of ₹1. For SIPs, the minimum instalment amount is also ₹500, in multiples of ₹1, with a requirement of at least six instalments.
 
The scheme charges an exit load based on the holding period. Redemptions or switch-outs of up to 10 per cent of units within three months are exempt. Amounts above this limit redeemed within three months attract a 1 per cent exit load. After three months, all redemptions and switch-outs are free of exit load.
 
Sunil Singhania, founder at Abakkus Asset Manager, said Abakkus believes in bringing a focused, fundamentals-driven approach to equity investing. "As a young AMC backed by decades of experience in managing listed equities, we see a clear opportunity to offer investors a differentiated flexi cap strategy at a time when India’s growth story is strengthening," he added.
 
According to Vaiibhavv Chugh, chief executive officer at Abakkus Investment Managers, after navigating stagnant waters for most of 2025, the Indian markets now offer a positive outlook, underpinned by strong GDP growth, low inflation, high forex reserves and pro-growth policy, supporting consumption and infrastructure. Additionally, healthy monsoons, improving earnings, and resilient domestic and potential foreign flows favour a diversified flexi-cap opportunity.
 
The fund will be managed by Sanjay Doshi, head of investments and research at Abakkus AMC.

Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund: Who should invest?

As per the SID, the product is suitable for investors seeking capital appreciation over the long term, and investing in equity and equity-related instruments across large, mid and smallcap stocks. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.
 
According to the riskometer, the principal investor in this scheme will be at very high risk. 

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

