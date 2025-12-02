Easy Trip jumps 15% on heavy volumes; launches winter carnival sale

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Easy Trip Planners shares spiked 15.1 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹8.22 per share amid heavy volumes. On BSE, around 11:58 AM, 3.84 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 74.3 million shares were traded.

Around the same time, Easy Trip Planners’ share price was trading 14.57 per cent higher at ₹8.18 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.43 per cent at 85,270.79.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,974.95 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹17.84 and its 52-week low was at ₹7.06.

In a filing, the company announced the launch of 'Winter Carnival Sale', designed to help travellers plan their winter travel getaways with exceptional savings and seamless booking options. The sale is live from December 2 to December 9, 2025, the sale offers customers value-driven fares and stays during the most indemand travel season of the year. The company is providing discounts across flights, hotels, buses, and cab. It is also offering holiday packages starting at ₹7,999. These offers can be unlocked by using the promo code 'CARNIVAL' on the EaseMyTrip app or website.

Customers can grab additional savings when booking with HSBC, ICICI, and AU Bank credit cards. Top spenders can win exclusive giveaways, and all travellers can enjoy offers from partner brands like EazyDiner, Foxtale, Nasher Miles, and Pilgrim. "The year-end holiday season is one of the most anticipated times for travellers. With the Winter Carnival Sale, our focus is to make winter travel more accessible and rewarding for everyone planning Christmas and New Year getaways. This campaign brings together strong airline partnerships, curated hotel offers, and multi-category discounts to ensure customers get maximum value for their travel plans," said Manmeet Ahluwalia, chief marketing officer, EaseMyTrip.