Easy Trip jumps 15% on heavy volumes; launches winter carnival sale

In a filing, the company announced the launch of 'Winter Carnival Sale', designed to help travellers plan their winter travel getaways with exceptional savings and seamless booking options

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Easy Trip Planners shares spiked 15.1 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹8.22 per share amid heavy volumes. On BSE, around 11:58 AM, 3.84 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 74.3 million shares were traded.
 
Around the same time, Easy Trip Planners’ share price was trading 14.57 per cent higher at ₹8.18 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.43 per cent at 85,270.79.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,974.95 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹17.84 and its 52-week low was at ₹7.06.  
 
In a filing, the company announced the launch of ‘Winter Carnival Sale’, designed to help travellers plan their winter travel getaways with exceptional savings and seamless booking options. The sale is live from December 2 to December 9, 2025, the sale offers customers value-driven fares and stays during the most indemand travel season of the year.  ALSO READ | Hindustan Construction zooms 14% on fixing record date for rights issue 
The company is providing discounts across flights, hotels, buses, and cab. It is also offering holiday packages starting at ₹7,999. These offers can be unlocked by using the promo code ‘CARNIVAL’ on the EaseMyTrip app or website.
 
Customers can grab additional savings when booking with HSBC, ICICI, and AU Bank credit cards. Top spenders can win exclusive giveaways, and all travellers can enjoy offers from partner brands like EazyDiner, Foxtale, Nasher Miles, and Pilgrim.
 
“The year-end holiday season is one of the most anticipated times for travellers. With the Winter Carnival Sale, our focus is to make winter travel more accessible and rewarding for everyone planning Christmas and New Year getaways. This campaign brings together strong airline partnerships, curated hotel offers, and multi-category discounts to ensure customers get maximum value for their travel plans,” said  Manmeet Ahluwalia, chief marketing officer, EaseMyTrip.   ALSO READ | Bajaj Housing Finance slumps 9% after large trades; check all details here
 
EaseMyTrip is Indian online travel-tech platform providing end-to-end travel solutions, including flights, hotels, holiday packages, trains, buses, cabs, and ancillary travel services. The platform provides access to over 400 international and domestic airlines and 2.9 million hotels worldwide, along with train, bus, and cab bookings.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

