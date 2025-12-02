Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 26,100; PSBs only gainers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 26,100; PSBs only gainers

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, December 02, 2025: Among sectors, the Nifty Financial Services index slipped 0.75 per cent, and the Nifty Bank 0.35 per cent

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Dec 2: BSE Sensex index, and the NE Nifty index witnessed profit booking for a second straight day

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
10:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Micro up 3% on getting defence aircraft manufacturing licence

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Micro systems shares rose after the company received a license for the manufacturing of equipment under the categories of defence aircraft for unmanned helicopters activity, which includes unmanned aerial systems. The license is also granted under the category of allied defence equipment for inertial navigation systems and radar equipment. READ MORE

10:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama tags Kwality Walls

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama sees the reduction in GST on ice cream from 18 per cent to 5 per cent as a significant structural positive for the category. Given that ice cream is largely an impulse purchase, the GST cut is likely to aid volume recovery — which stood at 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in H1FY26, against an 8.5 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY20–25 — and could push overall category growth above the estimated 11 per cent CAGR for FY25–30E. READ MORE

10:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Baroda hits all-time high, rallies 28% in 3 months

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock price of the public sector bank surpassed its previous high of ₹298.45, which it touched on June 3, 2024. In the past three months, Bank of Baroda shares have outperformed the market by surging 28 per cent, as against a 6.6-per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 59 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹190.70 touched on March 4, 2025. READ MORE

10:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance slips 9% as promoters sell 2% equity

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance shares slipped 9.1 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹94.9 per share. The stock hovered near its lower circuit at ₹94.05 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company’s promoter, Bajaj Finance, proposed to offload two per cent equity through open market transactions. READ MORE

10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade at day's low

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex index was trading near the day's low level of 85,284, dropping 358 points or 0.42 per cent around 10 AM, while the Nifty50 was at 26,076, falling 100 points or 0.38 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index erased gains to trade slightly below the flat line, while the Nifty SmallCap index fell 0.26 per cent.

9:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Info Edge (India) holds gains in weak market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Info Edge (India) share price was trading 1.4 per cent higher on Tuesday, around 9:55 AM, after the company shared its monthly JobSpeak Report.

According to Naukri Jobspeak Index Report for November 2025, White-Collar hiring picked up pace post the festive lull, with the Oct-Nov period reporting a 6-per cent consolidated growth.

Sector-wise, the IT sector grew +14% overall, with a notable +16% surge in hiring by IT Unicorns.
 
The Hospitality/Travel sector grew +40% overall, driven by a strong +75% surge in fresher hiring.
 
The Education sector posted +44% overall growth, driven by strong gains in key metros like Bengaluru (+52%), Pune (+43%), and Chennai (+41%).
 

9:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 to hit 29,300 by end-2026?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global brokerage Nomura sees a 12-per cent upside in India's benchmark Nifty50 index on the back of calmer geopolitical situation, stable macroeconomic indicators, and a cyclical recovery in both economic growth and corporate earnings.

The brokerage sees the Nifty50 index touching a target of 29,300 by the end of CY-2026, supported by domestic growth, self-reliance, and structural reforms in the domestic economy. READ MORE

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MidCap index outperforms benchmarks, rises 0.3%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty MidCap100 index was outperforming the benchmark Nifty index as it rose 0.3 per cent in a weak market. 

Union Bank of India, Vodafone Idea, Ashok Leyland, AU Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, and Nalco were some of the top midcap gainers today.

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Bank and Metal were the top sectoral underperformers. 


9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE MidCap traded in the positive territory, while SmallCap was flat with a negative bias. 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Eternal (zomato) were among the top laggards on Sensex. 


9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 26,150 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was trading below 26,150-levels after market opened. The index was trading lower by over 50 points. 


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 160 pts after market opens, below 85,500

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was trading below the 85,500-level after the market opened. The index was down over 160 points. 


9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 26,100 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was trading below 26,100-mark, down nearly 90 points in the pre-opening session.


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex slipped 300 points in the pre-opening session. The index was trading below 85,350-level. 


First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

