Rupee hits fresh low against dollar, nears 90/$-mark amid rising pressures

Heavy dollar demand from corporates, importers and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has amplified pressure on the rupee. The decline also reflects strong dollar momentum, ongoing foreign capital outflows, and volatile crude oil prices, an increasingly challenging setup for Indian markets.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.43 as of 11:30 AM.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.05 per cent at $63.20 per barrel in futures trade.

Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities, attributed the persistent weakness to a widening trade deficit, delays in the India-US trade agreement, and limited central bank intervention.

On November 28, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India is expecting to reach a framework trade deal with the US this year itself that should address the tariff issue to the benefit of Indian exporters.