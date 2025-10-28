CarTrade Tech zooms 209% in 1 year; stock skyrockets 782% in 31 months

CarTrade Tech share price today

Shares of CarTrade Tech hit a new high of ₹3,008.95, soaring 13 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).

At 12:14 PM; CarTrade stock was quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹2,856.10, as compared to 0.59 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The stock price of the smallcap company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,754 touched on September 9, 2025. In the past one year, the stock has outperformed the market by zooming 209 per cent, as compared to 5.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the past 31 months, CarTrade has skyrocketed 782 per cent from its all-time low of ₹341 hit in March 2023.

Currently, CarTrade Tech trades 86 per cent higher as against its issue price of ₹1,618 per share. The company made its stock market debut on August 20, 2021. CarTrade Tech overview, Q2 FY26 results CarTrade Tech is India's largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users including consumers, dealers, OEMs, and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency. In Q2FY26, CarTrade Tech reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹222.14 crore, representing a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, and PAT of ₹64.08 crore, up 109 per cent YoY. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 94 per cent YoY at ₹63.60 crore in Q2FY26.

The company said OLX India maintained momentum with a 17 per cent YoY growth in revenue and 213 per cent YoY growth in profits, driven by operating leverage and integration of synergies. The festive period and GST reduction have further strengthened consumer sentiment. FPIs raise stake in CarTrade in September quarter Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their holding in CarTrade by over 1 percentage points in September quarter. FPIs stake in CarTrade increased from 67.3 per cent to 68.51 per cent at the end of September 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. ALSO READ | Tata Chemicals shares rise on winning ₹783-crore land rate dispute in Kenya Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors holding in the company declined to 9.95 per cent from 10.49 per cent in June 2025 quarter, the data shows. Retail individual shareholders also reduced their stake in CarTrade to 13.99 per cent in September quarter from 14.5 per cent in previous quarter.