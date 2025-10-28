Home / Markets / News / CarTrade Tech zooms 209% in 1 year; stock skyrockets 782% in 31 months

CarTrade Tech zooms 209% in 1 year; stock skyrockets 782% in 31 months

Shares of CarTrade Tech hit a new high of ₹3,008.95, soaring 13% on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and PAT for Q2FY26.

OLX
OLX
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CarTrade Tech share price today

 
Shares of CarTrade Tech hit a new high of ₹3,008.95, soaring 13 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).
 
At 12:14 PM; CarTrade stock was quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹2,856.10, as compared to 0.59 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. 
 
The stock price of the smallcap company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,754 touched on September 9, 2025. In the past one year, the stock has outperformed the market by zooming 209 per cent, as compared to 5.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  In the past 31 months, CarTrade has skyrocketed 782 per cent from its all-time low of ₹341 hit in March 2023.
 
Currently, CarTrade Tech trades 86 per cent higher as against its issue price of ₹1,618 per share. The company made its stock market debut on August 20, 2021.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

CarTrade Tech overview, Q2 FY26 results

 
CarTrade Tech is India’s largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users including consumers, dealers, OEMs, and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency.
 
In Q2FY26, CarTrade Tech reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹222.14 crore, representing a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, and PAT of ₹64.08 crore, up 109 per cent YoY. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 94 per cent YoY at ₹63.60 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The company said OLX India maintained momentum with a 17 per cent YoY growth in revenue and 213 per cent YoY growth in profits, driven by operating leverage and integration of synergies. The festive period and GST reduction have further strengthened consumer sentiment.

FPIs raise stake in CarTrade in September quarter

 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their holding in CarTrade by over 1 percentage points in September quarter. FPIs stake in CarTrade increased from 67.3 per cent to 68.51 per cent at the end of September 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors holding in the company declined to 9.95 per cent from 10.49 per cent in June 2025 quarter, the data shows. Retail individual shareholders also reduced their stake in CarTrade to 13.99 per cent in September quarter from 14.5 per cent in previous quarter.  ALSO READ | Tata Chemicals shares rise on winning ₹783-crore land rate dispute in Kenya

Market outlook

 
With India's automobile industry witnessing structural tailwinds like digital adoption, formalisation of used vehicle transactions, and increasing financing penetration, CarTrade Tech is well-positioned to capitalise.
 
In the calendar year 2024, the used car market outpaced new car sales with a ratio of 1.3:1. By CY30, this ratio is projected to rise to 1.7:1, signalling that for every 10 new cars purchased, 17 used cars will be bought. Sales are expected to increase from 4.6 million in CY 2023 to 10.8 million in CY 2030, at 13 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Though both new car and used car markets are expanding significantly, the faster growth of the used car segment indicates an enduring preference for affordable and dependable mobility options, CarTrade said in its FY25 annual report. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex slip in volatile session; Metals outperform; SMIDs trade mixed

Buy or Sell? How to trade Reliance, ONGC, OMC shares amid Russian oil ban

Syrma, Kaynes surge up to 7%; what's driving EMS stocks on Tuesday?

Asian stocks take a breather as investors eye US Fed moves, tech earnings

Target @₹7,000: IndiGo set to fly higher as Anand Rathi initiates with Buy

Topics :Buzzing stocksCarTradeOLXstock market tradingMarket trendsautomobile industryQ2 results

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story