Swastika Castal IPO sees high demand on Day 1; check subscription data, GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of aluminum casting player, Swastika Castal, has received decent demand among investors and got fully subscribed on the first day of subscription.

The public offering has received bids for 23,62,000 equity shares against 21,62,001 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.09 times till 2:25 PM on Monday, July 21, according to data from the BSE.

Swastika Castal IPO issue size, price band

The ₹14.07 crore public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.16 million equity shares. The public issue is being offered at ₹65 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 2 lots (4,000 shares) and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,60,000.

Swastika Castal IPO grey market premium (GMP) today In the grey market, the company's unlisted shares were trading flat around ₹65 per share, the same as the IPO price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Swastika Castal IPO remains nil on Monday. Swastika Castal IPO objective According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus, the funds raised through the IPO will be used for capital expenditure for acquisition of plant & machinery and construction of shed & building. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.