Home / Markets / News / Swastika Castal IPO sees high demand on Day 1; check subscription data, GMP

Swastika Castal IPO sees high demand on Day 1; check subscription data, GMP

Swastika Castal IPO: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details of the public issue here

Swastika Castal IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The initial public offering (IPO) of aluminum casting player, Swastika Castal, has received decent demand among investors and got fully subscribed on the first day of subscription.
 
The public offering has received bids for 23,62,000 equity shares against 21,62,001 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.09 times till 2:25 PM on Monday, July 21, according to data from the BSE.

Swastika Castal IPO issue size, price band

The ₹14.07 crore public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.16 million equity shares. The public issue is being offered at ₹65 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 2 lots (4,000 shares) and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,60,000.

Swastika Castal IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

In the grey market, the company’s unlisted shares were trading flat around ₹65 per share, the same as the IPO price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Swastika Castal IPO remains nil on Monday.

Swastika Castal IPO objective

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, the funds raised through the IPO will be used for capital expenditure for acquisition of plant & machinery and construction of shed & building. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.  Check Monika Alcobev IPO Allotment Status

Swastika Castal IPO allotment date, listing date

The three-day subscription window will close on July 23. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 24, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on July 25.
 
Swastika Castal shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on July 28, 2025.

Swastika Castal IPO registrar, lead manager

Accurate Securities & Registry is acting as the registrar to the issue, while Horizon Management is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

About Swastika Castal

Established in 1996, Swastika commenced operations with the objective of aluminum casting by setting up a foundry, which was a very unique concept at that time. Presently, the company has advanced machining, inspection, and testing facilities in India, backed by an efficient team of metallurgists and professionals. The company now supplies castings as original equipment (ready-to-use components) to reputed companies in India and also exports to parts of Europe and the USA.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

BSE Midcap index in focus: L&T Fin, UPL at 52-week high, see stock strategy

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty above 25,000; financials lead, FMCG drag; RIL down 3%

Emkay Global bets on SMIDs, reduces largecap holding on valuation concerns

Infosys Q1 preview: Profit to dip QoQ even as revenue rises; view estimates

Premium

Reliance shares slip 2% as Q1 misses estimates; more selling ahead?

Topics :IPOsSME IPOsinitial public offerings IPOsIPO allotmentIPO listing time

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story