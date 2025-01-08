Business Standard

Zomato ups quick-commerce race with 15-minute food delivery service

Zomato ups quick-commerce race with 15-minute food delivery service

Though not officially announced, the 15-min delivery tab has been added to select locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru

Zomato 15 min food delivery | Photo: Screenshot from Zomato app

Zomato 15 min food delivery | Photo: Screenshot from Zomato app

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Zomato has quietly begun to roll out a 15-minute food delivery service, stepping up competition in the fast-evolving quick food delivery segment. The new feature, currently available on the Zomato app, positions the company against rivals like Swiggy's Bolt, Magicpin, and Zepto.
 
The service has not yet been officially announced but is already live in select locations across major cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore.
 
A dedicated "15-minute delivery" tab has appeared in the app’s explore section, showcasing a range of quick-to-prepare and ready-to-eat dishes from participating restaurants. Zomato’s approach mirrors Swiggy’s Bolt by limiting deliveries to restaurants within a two kilometre radius to ensure speedy service.
 
 

15 min delivery: Growing q-commerce trend

Zomato’s move into 15-minute delivery marks its entry into a fiercely competitive space, where rapid delivery times are becoming a key differentiator. This comes shortly after the launch of Zomato’s quick commerce unit, Blinkit, which is set to introduce 'Bistro' - a service promising to deliver healthy juices, snacks, and meals within minutes.
 
Similarly, Swiggy launched its Bolt service in October 2024 and has already reported that 5 per cent of its total food delivery orders are now fulfilled through this quick-delivery option.

Zepto has also increased its focus on rapid food delivery with the launch of a separate app, Zepto Cafe, to cater to the growing demand for ultra-fast service.
 
Meanwhile, Ola is expanding its own 10-minute food delivery service, Ola Dash, which started in Bengaluru and is now rolling out across the country.
 
Last year, Reliance had also planned to step into the quick commerce game through JioMart, promising deliveries under 30 minutes.
 
Shopping platform Myntra has also reportedly started piloting its own 30 minute delivery service in select areas of Bengaluru for certain brands.
  Shares of Zomato were trading at Rs 247.05, down 2.16 per cent, on the BSE on Wednesday, as of 9:45 am.

Topics : Zomato Food delivery in India Food delivery online food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

