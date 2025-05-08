Symphony shares rallies 13% on healthy Q4 results; check earnings, outlook

Share price of Symphony today: hit an over three month high of ₹1,348.95, as they rallied 13 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). Shares of Symphony hit an over three month high of ₹1,348.95, as they rallied 13 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE The stock of the household appliances company is quoting at its highest level since February 5, 2025. At 11:24 am; it was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹1,303.70, as compared to 0.08 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold, with a combined 3.2 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Symphony Q4 results, dividend announcement

Symphony achieved the highest ever March quarter consolidated revenue at ₹488 crore, a 47 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The company also recorded the highest annual and quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT).

The company’s Ebitda increased 77 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹103 crore, with margin improvement of 358 bps at 21.22 per cent. The operational performance was driven by the successful launch of 17 new air cooler models, gross margin expansion, economies of scale, operating leverage, diverse sales channels, and better penetration in semi-urban and rural areas, etc. PAT jumped 63 per cent YoY at ₹79 crore.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per share (face value of ₹2) for FY25.

Outlook

The Indian summer of 2025 began with a promising start, and since then, the momentum is mild due to erratic summer.

The management said the company continues to focus across semi-urban and rural markets, as well as in the Modern Trade channel. The company’s strategic focus remains on scaling these growth markets, accelerating digital expansion, and deepening partnerships with Modern Trade.

Further, Symphony said the company is building on the initial success of adjacent product categories, such as Tower Fans and Kitchen Cooling Fans, which are sold year-round, and innovative Storage Water Heaters, which are counter-seasonal products.

In a strategic move to sharpen management's focus, the company plans to exit from CT Australia and IMPCO Mexico, allowing it to concentrate on core, growing, and highly profitable products and markets. This decision will optimise capital allocation and return on capital employed (ROCE). The USA market remains a highly attractive prospect, and the management aims to leverage the company's proven track record to achieve sustainable growth and profitability there.

Brokerage view – Yes Securities

Ebitda margin is expected to further improve by ~100bps in FY26 on the back of improved strong operating leverage in the domestic market and improved performance of the international subsidiaries. The brokerage firm's analyst expects FY24-27E revenue and PAT compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to be 16 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

Given the anticipation of strong growth in domestic business, considering strong demand for air-coolers across the regions and international subsidiaries are expected to register improved performance, analysts at Yes Securities remain positive on the stock reiterating 'Buy' rating with a price target of ₹1,495.

About Symphony

Symphony, an Indian Multinational Company with presence in over 60 countries is the world’s leading air cooler company. The massive supremacy of Symphony coolers in the residential, industrial and commercial segments has made the brand synonymous with ‘air-cooling’. Founded in 1988, in Gujarat, India, Symphony established a new category of evaporative air-cooling in India, taking it to the globe.