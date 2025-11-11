Syrma SGS shares rally 6% after Q2 results; forays into defence business

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 12 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 44.2 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Syrma SGS has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,396.98 crore.

The electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) company signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 60 per cent majority stake in Elcome Integrated Systems Private Ltd. Elcome is a defence and maritime electronics company specialising in advanced electronic systems, integrated command solutions, and indigenous mission-critical technologies.

The acquisition marks a strategic step for Syrma SGS as it strengthens its presence in the defence electronics space, a sector of growing national importance, the company said in its statement.

In September, Syrma SGS signed a joint venture agreement with Italy-based Elemaster S.p.A Tecnologie Elettroniche, a global electronics design and manufacturing leader. The joint venture, to be operated through Syrma SGS Design and Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. (to be renamed Syrma SGS Elemaster Pvt. Ltd.), will create a dedicated India-focused platform to serve high-reliability customers in the railway, industrial and medical electronics sectors.

Syrma SGS manufactures various electronic sub-assemblies, assemblies, and box builds, disk drives, memory modules, power supplies/adapters, fibre optic assemblies, magnetic induction coils and RFID products, and other electronic products.