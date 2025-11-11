Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Swan Defence hits record high on LoI win for $220 million shipbuilding deal

Swan Defence hits record high on LoI win for $220 million shipbuilding deal

Around 11:00 AM, Swan Defence share price continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,036.45 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent lower at 83,148.86.

Swan Defence share price today, November 11, 2025

Swan Defence shares surged after signing a Letter of Intent with European ship owner and operator Rederiet Stenersen AS for the construction of six IMO Type II chemical tankers

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Swan Defence share price today: Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (Swan Defence),  India’s largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,036.45 apiece, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The stock also hit a fresh all-time high (record high).
 
Around 11:00 AM, Swan Defence share price continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,036.45 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent lower at 83,148.86 levels.

Why did Swan Defence share hit record high and 5% upper circuit today?

 
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (Swan Defence) shares surged on Tuesday after the company signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with European ship owner and operator Rederiet Stenersen AS for the construction of six IMO Type II chemical tankers, each with an 18,000 DWT capacity.
 
 
The deal, valued at around $220 million, marks a major milestone for India’s shipbuilding exports, with an option to build six additional vessels under the same class.
 
Vivek Merchant, director, Swan Defence said, “This partnership marks a defining moment for Swan Defence and for Indian shipbuilding — our first major export of advanced chemical tankers to Norway. We see this as a step towards realising India’s maritime ambitions by building large and complex vessels across tankers, bulkers, and specialised segments. The trust placed in us by Rederiet Stenersen AS reflects global confidence in India’s shipbuilding capabilities and Swan Defence’s commitment to deliver world-class, future-ready vessels.”   ALSO READ | Syrma SGS shares rally 6% after Q2 results; forays into defence business 

Also Read

Syrma SGS shares in focus

Syrma SGS shares rally 6% after Q2 results; forays into defence business

NRB Bearing share price

NRB Bearings shares soar 7%, up 51% from March low on Q2 results; details

Bajaj Finance share price today

Bajaj Finance shares plunge 7% after growth guidance cut; analyts downgrade

Vodafone Idea share price today

Vodafone Idea share price soars 6% on Q2 results; key highlights inside

stocks to buy

Top stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on Cummins India, Infosys; check why

The tankers will be constructed at Swan Defence’s state-of-the-art facility in Pipavav, Gujarat. Designed by Norway’s Marinform AS and classed by DNV, the ships will meet Ice Class 1A standards and feature hybrid propulsion systems for enhanced efficiency, lower emissions, and greater manoeuvrability.
 
Each vessel has been conceptualised as future-ready, allowing conversion to methanol or LNG fuel and the potential to upgrade battery capacity up to 5,000 kWh –  boosting environmental performance and adaptability to emerging green technologies, Swan Defence said.
 
Delivery timelines and commercial terms will be finalised under a detailed shipbuilding contract.

Swan Defence Q2 results 

 
The company is set to release its September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) results tomorrow i.e. November 12, 2025.
 
In an exchange filing dated November 6, the company said, “...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.”
 
The board will also consider and approve the proposal for raising of fund by way of issue of debenture, whether non-convertible or otherwise, unlisted or otherwise and unsecured or otherwise on private placement basis.  ALSO READ | HEG, Graphite soar up to 12% on heavy volume; what's driving GE stocks?

About Swan Defence

 
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), formerly Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited, is one of India’s leading shipbuilding and heavy fabrication companies.
 
Strategically positioned on the west coast of India, the company operates the nation’s largest dry dock (662m x 65m) and boasts an annual fabrication capacity of 164,000 tonnes — offering a distinct edge in advancing India’s maritime and industrial goals. 
     

More From This Section

HCL Technologies, Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods, Gokaldas Exports and Rajesh Exports: Stocks to buy if US lower tariffs on India.

HCL Tech, Avanti Feeds, Gokex: 5 stocks to buy if India, US ink trade deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty holds 25,450 in broad-based selling; VIX rises 5%

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Petronet Q2: Analysts upbeat on long-term outlook despite FX loss, UoP hit

Britannia Industries

Britannia stock crashes 7% to 2-month low; what's behind sharp fall today?

Lupin Pharma

Nomura lifts Lupin target price on US momentum, India growth recovery

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE Indian equity markets NSE Nifty50 benchmark index defence firms Shipping industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon