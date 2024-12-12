Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

T+0, block feature for secondary market to curb inefficiencies: Sebi WTM

Whole-time Member Ananth Narayan says total float with brokers, custodians equals a mid-sized bank

SEBI
SEBI(Photo: Shutterstock)
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:42 PM IST
Cash-equivalent collateral of over Rs 4.5 trillion is placed with stock brokers, custodians, clearing corporations, and other market intermediaries as float, which the market regulator is trying to reduce to mitigate risk and bring transparency, Ananth Narayan, Whole-time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said on Thursday.
 
Speaking at the India FinTech Forum’s IFTA 2024 in Mumbai, the Sebi official emphasised the move towards same-day settlement (T+0) and leveraging UPI to ensure that the money stays under the safeguards of the banking ecosystem, which is more regulated.
 
Narayan said that such a float, which is nearly equivalent to a mid-sized bank, represents an inefficiency through which brokers earn non-transparent earnings.
 
“We are not begrudging anybody their revenue. Of course, intermediaries deserve to get paid. All we are saying is, can we have a more transparent, very obvious charge around this, rather than having this hidden money lying around?” said the official.
 
Though optional, T+0 and ASBA-like block mechanisms for the secondary market are currently negligible in volume. Narayan said that the low volumes are a result of initial inertia, but going forward, both features will gain wider acceptance.
 
Sebi has recently announced the eligibility of T+0 for the top 500 stocks, as opposed to only 25 scrips available in the segment.
 
The ASBA feature has been successful in the primary market, and the regulator is nudging stock brokers to implement a similar block mechanism for the secondary market. This move will reduce the client float lying with brokers.

Such measures will reduce costs and risks while increasing transparency, said Narayan.
 
Over the years, the regulator has taken several steps to curb mishaps, such as those of Karvy Securities.
 
While pointing out the gap in total PAN holders compared to the number of unique investors in the Indian market, Narayan highlighted that Sebi’s initiatives for financial inclusion are not just about getting people to invest, but also about making sure that they understand the risks associated with it.
First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

