Tanla Platforms share price jumps 5% on partnering with 2 overseas telcos

Tanla Platforms stock jumped 5.1 per cent in Thursday's (April 17, 2025) trade, registering an intraday high at ₹504.6 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company partnered with two overseas telcos for the deployment of its messaging as a platform (MaaP) for media messaging.

"Tanla has partnered with two overseas telcos for the deployment of its Messaging as a Platform (MaaP) for rich media messaging, marking the Company’s first deployment outside of India," the exchange filing read.

This platform will be commercially live in Quarter 1 of Financial Year 2026 with both the telcos.

In Q3FY25, Tanla Platforms posted a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit. The company reported a net profit of Rs 118.5 crore, compared to Rs 140.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations saw a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent, amounting to Rs 1,000.4 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 1,002.6 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operational level, the company's Ebitda stood at Rs 163.4 crore, reflecting a 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y decrease from Rs 192.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Ebitda margin contracted to 16.3 per cent in the reporting quarter, down from 19.2 per cent in Q3FY24. Ebitda represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

Tanla Platforms Limited is an Indian multinational Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider. The company offers cloud-based messaging and digital communication services to enterprises worldwide.

In the past one year, Tanla Platforms shares have lost per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.