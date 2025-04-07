Home / Markets / News / Tata Capital, Boat take confidential IPO route; submit DRHPs to Sebi

Under the confidential filing process, details of the initial public offerings remain undisclosed to the public

Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore
Tata Capital, the financial services arm of Tata Sons, and Imagine Marketing, the parent company of audio and wearable brand Boat, have submitted their draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) via the confidential filing route. Both companies announced the move through separate newspaper advertisements on Monday
 
Under the confidential filing process, details of the initial public offerings remain undisclosed to the public. However, reports estimate Tata Capital’s offering size at approximately $2 billion, while Boat’s could exceed $250 million. Both offerings are expected to comprise a mix of fresh equity issuance and secondary share sales 
 
In February, Tata Capital’s board approved plans for an initial public offering and a rights issue. This offering marks only the second public debut by a Tata group company in nearly two decades, following Tata Technologies in 2023 and Tata Consultancy Services in 2004
 
According to an earlier regulatory filing, Tata Capital’s offering will include a fresh issue of up to 230 million equity shares (face value Rs 10 each) and an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders
 
Additionally, the company aims to raise Rs 1,504 crore through a rights issue, which will be fully subscribed by its 93 per cent owner, Tata Sons. The listing aligns with Reserve Bank of India mandates requiring “upper layer” non-banking financial companies to go public by September
 
Boat, backed by Warburg Pincus, also secured shareholder approval for its offering in February. This marks the company’s second attempt at going public, having first filed a draft red herring prospectus in 2022

To date, eight companies have used the confidential filing route for initial public offerings. Last month, edtech firm Physics Wallah joined the list with its submission. Indira IVF also pursued this route but later withdrew its filing after the Securities and Exchange Board of India reportedly raised concerns over a Bollywood biopic about its founder, Ajay Murdia
 
Introduced in 2022, the confidential filing mechanism allows companies to keep draft prospectuses private until listing plans are finalised. Tata Play pioneered this route but ultimately dropped its public issue. Similarly, SoftBank-backed Oyo filed confidentially in 2023 but has yet to proceed. In April 2024, food delivery firm Swiggy opted for this pre-filing path, and so far, only Swiggy and Vishal Mega Mart have successfully completed offerings after confidential filings.
