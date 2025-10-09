Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Steel India's Q2 production rises 7% as furnace relining boosts ops

Tata Steel India's Q2 production rises 7% as furnace relining boosts ops

Boosted by operational normalisation post-furnace relining, Tata Steel India posted higher Q2 output and record retail deliveries amid strong domestic demand

Tata steel

Tata Steel said it continues to strengthen its product portfolio through new facilities and customer approvals.

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel India recorded a 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in crude steel production in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2FY26), primarily led by normalisation of operations following the completion of relining of a blast furnace at Jamshedpur.
 
Higher output follows operational recovery
 
The company, which announced provisional production and delivery numbers for Q2FY26 on Thursday, clocked crude steel production of 5.67 million tonnes (mt) in India. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), Tata Steel India’s production was up 8 per cent.
 
Tata Steel India’s deliveries for the quarter stood at 5.56 mt. Domestic deliveries grew 20 per cent Q-o-Q and 7 per cent Y-o-Y. The company attributed this to improved production and stable demand across market segments despite seasonal rains.
 
 
Auto, retail and industrial segments drive growth

In domestic deliveries, the automotive and special products vertical recorded deliveries of 0.8 mt. Tata Steel said it continues to strengthen its product portfolio through new facilities and customer approvals.
 
The recently commissioned continuous galvanising line at Kalinganagar has secured facility approvals from OEMs. The new combi-mill has commenced commercial sales, focusing on specialty bars and wire rods for critical auto applications.
 
Branded products and retail vertical deliveries at 1.9 mt recorded their “best-ever” quarterly volumes, surpassing the previous high in Q4FY25.
 
Industrial products and projects’ vertical deliveries were also at 1.9 mt, driven by strong performance in value-accretive segments such as engineering and ready-to-use solutions.
 
E-commerce and European operations show steady momentum
 
Gross merchandise value (GMV) from e-commerce platforms stood at Rs 1,980 crore, more than tripling on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
As for European operations, Tata Steel Netherlands’ liquid steel production in Q2FY26 was 1.67 mt, while deliveries stood at 1.54 mt. Deliveries were marginally higher both Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y.
 
Tata Steel UK continued to serve its customers through downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries for the quarter stood at 0.56 mt. The company also began construction of the electric arc furnace (EAF) project at Port Talbot during the quarter.

Tata Steel Steel Industry iron and steel industry

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

