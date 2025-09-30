Shares of Tata group of companies are likely to be in limelight in the coming trading sessions amid the upcoming Tata Capital IPO, Tata Motors demerger plan and Q2 earnings season.
Tata Motors, the auto giant of Tata Group, has set October 1 as the record date for demerger of its commercial unit and passenger car unit into two separate companies, with 1:1 share swap ratio. Meaning, shareholders will be entitled to equal number of shares in both the entities as per the share swap record date, which is yet to be announced.
Next week, Tata Group's financial-services arm, Tata Capital's maiden share sale
will open for subscription from October 6–8 in the price band of ₹310–₹326 per share. This will be India's fourth largest IPO in terms of issue size. That apart, IT bellwether TCS will kick-start Q2 earnings season on October 9.
Meanwhile, thus far on the bourses, barring a handful of stocks namely - Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Consumer Products and Tata Steel, which have rallied over 22 per cent each thus far in 2025; most of the other group stocks are seen holding losses in this calendar year. ALSO READ | Tata Group loses $75 bn in market value, slides to 2 year low as risks grow
Tejas Networks down 50 per cent is the biggest loser among Tata group stocks this year. It is followed by TRF, Tata Elxsi, Voltas, Tata Technologies, Oriental Hotels, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Nelco and Trent - down 22 - 33 per cent.
Tata group stocks to buy?
Given this background, here are 3 Tata group stocks that can potentially gain up to 28 per cent from here as per technical charts.
Tata Chemicals
Current Price: ₹925
Likely Target: ₹1,100
Upside Potential: 18.9%
Support: ₹920; ₹903; ₹871; ₹850
Resistance: ₹960; ₹1,010; ₹1,035
Tata Chemicals stock
is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹850 levels, with near support visible at ₹920, ₹903 and ₹871 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,100 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹960, ₹1,010 and ₹1,035 levels.
Tata Investment Corporation
Current Price: ₹9,530
Likely Target: ₹11,200
Upside Potential: 18.6%
Support: ₹9,250; ₹8,600; ₹8,300
Resistance: ₹9,757; ₹10,300 Tata Investment Corporation has rallied nearly 40 per cent
thus far in September. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹9,250 levels; below which strong support for the stock exists around ₹8,600 and ₹8,300 levels.
The stock is seen trading within striking distance of its all-time high of ₹9,757 levels; above which the stock can potentially spurt to ₹10,300 and ₹11,200 levels. ALSO READ | Tata Capital IPO pops unlisted market bubble with price band shock
Tata Communications
Current Price: ₹1,621
Likely Target: ₹2,070
Upside Potential: 27.7%
Support: ₹1,579; ₹1,500
Resistance: ₹1,700; ₹1,800; ₹1,950 Tata Communications
is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,579 and ₹1,500 support zone. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹1,700 levels for the sentiment to turn upbeat. The stock can potentially soar to ₹2,070 levels on the upside, with interim resistance around ₹1,800 and ₹1,950 levels.