Suzlon promoters sell 1.45% stake; Lalithaa Jewellery files for IPO

Tanti Holdings and three other promoter group entities sold 1.45 per cent stake in Suzlon on Monday. They sold 198.2 million shares at ₹66 apiece to raise ₹1,309 crore. Among the buyers were Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life, Goldman Sachs, and Societe Generale. Shares of Suzlon closed at ₹67, up 0.6 per cent over previous close.

Jewellery player Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise ₹1,700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The Chennai-based company’s proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale of equities valued at ₹500 crore by M Kiran Kumar Jain, according to the draft red herring prospectus. The issue includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees, and a discount is being offered to such employees. According to the draft papers filed on Friday, proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹1,014.50 crore will be used for setting up new stores, and a portion would be utilised for general corporate purposes.