TaMo CV lists today. How to trade commercial vehicle makers' stocks?

The demerged Commercial Vehicles (CV) business of Tata Motors will be listed on the stock exchanges today. In the pre-open trade, the stock quoted at ₹335 - indicating a listing premium of around 28.5 per cent when compared with the discovery price of ₹260 per share. Tata Motors CV will be traded on the stock exchanges as Tata Motors; whereas the Passenger Vehicles unit is traded as Tata Motors PV. Tata Motors CV is said to be India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer with a presence across segments ranging from small cargo vehicles to Medium & Heavy CVs. CATCH TATA MOTORS CV SHARE PRICE LISTING LIVE Meanwhile, here's a technical outlook on other listed commercial makers' such as - Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Kubota, Force Motors and VST Tillers.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)Current Price: ₹3,775 Likely Target: ₹4,100 Upside Potential: 8.6% Support: ₹3,683; ₹3,585 Resistance: ₹3,840; ₹3,950 M&M stock is seen favourably placed across time-frames. The stock has surged nearly 42 per cent so far in FY26; and the monthly chart showing a massive 565 per cent rally post the breakout in October 2020.
On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹4,100, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,840 and ₹3,950 levels. The short-term trend is likely to remain up, as long as the stock holds above ₹3,585, with near support seen at ₹3,683.
Ashok LeylandCurrent Price: ₹145.70 Likely Target: ₹161 Upside Potential: 10.5% Support: ₹142; ₹139; ₹137 Resistance: ₹149.65; ₹154; ₹157.50 Ashok Leyland share has given a breakout on the daily chart. The near-term bias is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹145.50. Below which, support for the stock can be expected around ₹142, ₹139 and ₹137 levels. On the upside, the stock can attempt a rally towards ₹161, with interim resistance likely around ₹149.65, ₹154 and ₹157.50.
Escorts KubotaCurrent Price: ₹3,589 Likely Target: ₹4,050 Upside Potential: 12.8% Support: ₹3,524; ₹3,360 Resistance: ₹3,700; 3,880 Escorts Kubota stock is seen testing support around the 100-Day Moving Average, which stands at 3,524. The stock has been consistently trading above this key moving average post the breakout in June 2025. Below which, support the stock can extend the fall towards the 200-DMA at ₹3,360.
On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹3,880 to gain fresh upside momentum. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹4,050; whereas, near resistance is visible at ₹3,700.
Force MotorsCurrent Price: ₹17,895 Likely Target: ₹20,700 Upside Potential: 15.7% Support: ₹17,300; ₹16,335 Resistance: ₹18,640; ₹19,780 Force Motors stock is seen trading near its 20-DMA support, which stands at ₹17,300. The short-term trend is likely to remain positive above ₹16,335. On the upside, the stock can bounce back to ₹20,700 levels, with interim resistance seen around ₹18,640 and ₹19,780.
VST TillersCurrent Price: ₹5,940 Likely Target: ₹6,260 Upside Potential: 5.4% Support: ₹5,680; ₹5,592 Resistance: ₹6,025 VST Tillers stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart post the breakout in July 2025. The short-term trend is likely remain bullish above ₹5,592, with near support likely around the 20-DMA at ₹5,680. On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt to ₹6,260 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹6,025.
