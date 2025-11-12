Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TaMo CV lists today. How to trade commercial vehicle makers' stocks?

TaMo CV lists today. How to trade commercial vehicle makers' stocks?

Technical charts suggest that commercial vehicles stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Kubota, Force Motors and VST Tillers are favourably placed and can rally up to 16%.

tata motos CV listing: stocks of commercial vehicles M&M, Ashok Leyland, Escorts in focus

Technical charts hint up to 16% upside on commercial vehicles stocks such as M&M, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Kubota, Force Motors and VST Tillers.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The demerged Commercial Vehicles (CV) business of Tata Motors will be listed on the stock exchanges today. In the pre-open trade, the stock quoted at ₹335 - indicating a listing premium of around 28.5 per cent when compared with the discovery price of ₹260 per share.  Tata Motors CV will be traded on the stock exchanges as Tata Motors; whereas the Passenger Vehicles unit is traded as Tata Motors PV. Tata Motors CV is said to be India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer with a presence across segments ranging from small cargo vehicles to Medium & Heavy CVs.  CATCH TATA MOTORS CV SHARE PRICE LISTING LIVE  Meanwhile, here's a technical outlook on other listed commercial makers' such as - Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Kubota, Force Motors and VST Tillers. 

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

Current Price: ₹3,775  Likely Target: ₹4,100  Upside Potential: 8.6%  Support: ₹3,683; ₹3,585  Resistance: ₹3,840; ₹3,950  M&M stock is seen favourably placed across time-frames. The stock has surged nearly 42 per cent so far in FY26; and the monthly chart showing a massive 565 per cent rally post the breakout in October 2020. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹4,100, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,840 and ₹3,950 levels. The short-term trend is likely to remain up, as long as the stock holds above ₹3,585, with near support seen at ₹3,683. 

Ashok Leyland

Current Price: ₹145.70  Likely Target: ₹161  Upside Potential: 10.5%  Support: ₹142; ₹139; ₹137  Resistance: ₹149.65; ₹154; ₹157.50  Ashok Leyland share has given a breakout on the daily chart. The near-term bias is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹145.50. Below which, support for the stock can be expected around ₹142, ₹139 and ₹137 levels. On the upside, the stock can attempt a rally towards ₹161, with interim resistance likely around ₹149.65, ₹154 and ₹157.50. 
 
 

Escorts Kubota

Current Price: ₹3,589  Likely Target: ₹4,050  Upside Potential: 12.8%  Support: ₹3,524; ₹3,360  Resistance: ₹3,700; 3,880  Escorts Kubota stock is seen testing support around the 100-Day Moving Average, which stands at 3,524. The stock has been consistently trading above this key moving average post the breakout in June 2025. Below which, support the stock can extend the fall towards the 200-DMA at ₹3,360. 

  On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹3,880 to gain fresh upside momentum. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹4,050; whereas, near resistance is visible at ₹3,700. 

Force Motors

Current Price: ₹17,895  Likely Target: ₹20,700  Upside Potential: 15.7%  Support: ₹17,300; ₹16,335  Resistance: ₹18,640; ₹19,780  Force Motors stock is seen trading near its 20-DMA support, which stands at ₹17,300. The short-term trend is likely to remain positive above ₹16,335. On the upside, the stock can bounce back to ₹20,700 levels, with interim resistance seen around ₹18,640 and ₹19,780.   
 
 

VST Tillers

Current Price: ₹5,940  Likely Target: ₹6,260  Upside Potential: 5.4%  Support: ₹5,680; ₹5,592  Resistance: ₹6,025  VST Tillers stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart post the breakout in July 2025. The short-term trend is likely remain bullish above ₹5,592, with near support likely around the 20-DMA at ₹5,680. On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt to ₹6,260 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹6,025.   
VST Tillers stock outlook
 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

