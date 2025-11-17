Tata Motors demerged: Meet the leaders driving the future of PV, CV units

The company said the demerger is a natural extension of its 2022 move to subsidiarize its PV and electric vehicle (EV) businesses. The split is designed to allow each entity to pursue its own growth trajectory, sharpen strategic focus, and enhance capital allocation, while maintaining parity for shareholders.

Here’s a look at the leaders guiding Tata Motors’ PV and CV businesses: Passenger Vehicles (PV) Shailesh Chandra continues as Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicles business. Chandra, who has been heading the PV division since the launch of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, will remain in the role until September 30, 2028, overseeing the company’s EV and technology initiatives. Dhiman Gupta, formerly CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, has been appointed CFO of the newly formed PV entity. Additionally, Sudha Krishnan, a former officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, joins the board as an independent non-executive director.

Segment Old Divisional Head(s) New Divisional Head(s) Domestic PV Shailesh Chandra & Dhiman Gupta Shailesh Chandra Domestic CV Girish Wagh & GV Ramanan Girish Wagh & Guenter Karl Butschek CV International Girish Wagh & GV Ramanan Girish Wagh & Guenter Karl Butschek JLR Adrian Mardell (CEO) & Richard Molyneux (CFO) P B Balaji (Source: Ambit Capital) Commercial Vehicles (CV) Girish Wagh assumes charge as Managing Director and CEO of TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd. Wagh, previously Executive Director at Tata Motors, brings extensive experience in managing capital-intensive operations. He is supported on the TMLCV board by independent directors K.V. Chowdary and Guenter Karl Butschek. The leadership team is responsible for both domestic and international CV operations, ensuring continuity and operational alignment.