Home / Markets / News / SBI m-cap hits ₹9 trn; surges 44% from March low. Should you buy or hold?

SBI m-cap hits ₹9 trn; surges 44% from March low. Should you buy or hold?

SBI is now the 6th Indian firm with market value of more than ₹9 trillion; the stock has rallied 10% in the last one month on the back of better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

SBI, State Bank Of India
SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SBI joins ₹9 trillion market capitalisation club

 
State Bank of India (SBI) stock joined the elite club of companies having market value of ₹9 trillion. The state-owned lender on Monday became the first public sector bank and the sixth Indian company to cross the ₹9 trillion market capitalisation (m-cap) mark. 
 
SBI achieved the milestone as its shares hit a new high of ₹975.80 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 10 per cent after the bank reported better-than-expected September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) earnings. The stock price of SBI has recovered 44 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹679.65 touched on March 3, 2025.
 
At 09:33 AM; with ₹899,801 crore (₹8.99 trillion) m-cap, SBI was trading 0.75 per cent higher at ₹974.65 on the BSE, the exchange data showed. SBI’s m-cap hit ₹9.01 trillion in intra-day trade.
 
At present, five Indian companies are valued over ₹9 trillion. Apart from SBI, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ICICI Bank are in the ₹9 trillion league.  HDFC Bank (₹15.25 trillion) and ICICI Bank (₹9.83 trillion) are the only other lenders with m-cap of over ₹9 trillion.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Should you buy or hold SBI stock?

 
SBI, along with other state-owned banks, have seen a sharp rise in stock prices in the last two years on the back of strong profit growth and improvement in asset quality. Since September, the Nifty PSU Bank index has zoomed 26 per cent.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said PSBs are well positioned to benefit from any capex recovery, though near-term growth will continue to be funded by retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) assets. Stronger capital positions, cleaner balance sheets, and prudent provisioning make PSBs more resilient and limit cyclicality in earnings and asset quality relative to past cycles.
 
Meanwhile, SBI reported a steady quarter, led by robust net interest income (NII), resilient margins, and one-off gains from the Yes Bank stake sale in Q2FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) expanded 7bp QoQ to 2.97 per cent, and management expects a further recovery in Q3 and Q4, supported by improved liquidity from Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) cuts. 
 
Opex was higher due to GST and training expenses, while robust revenue growth resulted in in-line Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP). Credit growth was healthy at 13 per cent YoY, while a robust credit pipeline is expected to support a healthy outlook in FY26. Management guided FY26E loan growth at 12-14 per cent. Asset quality also saw an improvement, with slippages improving and credit cost remaining benign at 39bp, MOFSL said as it reiterated 'BUY' rating on SBI with a target price of ₹1,075.
 
Analysts at ICICI Securities also maintained a ‘BUY’ rating on SBI stock with a target price of ₹1,120.
 
Focus on RAM segment with relatively resilient margins aided by diversified loan mix and consistent strong asset quality re-inforce robust operating profile. Thus, the brokerage firm said it revised target price at ₹1120 (earlier ₹940), valuing standalone bank at ~1.4x and assigning ₹247 for subsidiaries.
 
SBI’s management raised its credit growth guidance to 12–14 per cent for FY26E (from ~11 per cent earlier), supported by a strong corporate pipeline at ~₹7 trillion, with half already sanctioned and the remainder under discussion. Corporate lending momentum is expected to accelerate in H2FY26, led by private-sector capex in renewable energy, power, commercial real estate, and steel, which should sustain in FY27E. 
 
On the retail side, gold loans surged ~87 per cent YoY, partly cannibalizing Xpress Credit demand, though overall retail traction remains healthy. Deposit accretion is likely to remain stable, aided by steady growth in retail term deposits and calibrated rate actions. Overall, analysts at ICICI Securities model ~12.5 per cent loan CAGR over FY26–27E, driven by balanced growth across corporate and retail portfolios. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 160 pts; Nifty eyes 26,000; SMIDs in green; banking stocks lead rally

V2 Retail hits 5% upper circuit on posting healthy Q2 results; details here

Midcaps shine in Q2 as cycle bottoms, says Motilal Oswal; OMCs, Metals lead

Rupee pulls back from record low levels on softer oil; opens at 88.71/$

Marico wins Street backing despite copra-led margin squeeze in Q2FY26

Topics :The Smart InvestorSBI stockQ2 resultsmarket capitalisationstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story