Tata Motors hits a new high after over 8 years; stock up 57% so far in CY23

Tata Technologies intends to raise funds by way of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 95.7 million equity shares for cash, representing approximately 23.6 per cent of its paid-up share capital. The IPO comprises an OFS up to 81.1 million equity shares by Tata Motors.
Analysts at ICICI Securities believe that this is sentimentally positive and value unlocking event for Tata Motors. The brokerage firm ascribes a fair value of around Rs 20,000 crore for Tata Technologies. The resultant value, therefore, would accrue around Rs 15,000 crore for 75 per cent stake and an addition of Rs 40/share as per their target price calculation.
The brokerage firm maintains 'BUY' on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 per share, tracking profitability at the helm in domestic CV & PV business (including EVs), and Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR's) progressive volume recovery on the anvil.
Analysts at CARE Ratings, meanwhile, believe that improved gross cash accruals (GCA), strong liquidity position with the management’s focus to attain zero net auto debt by FY25 will lead to significant improvement in leverage and debt coverage metrics over the medium term.
"As a part of divesting certain non-core investments, the company plans to sell its 20 per cent stake in Tata Technologies through IPO, the proceeds of which will support Tata Motors’ debt reduction plans. Furthermore, Tata Motors continues to enjoy immense financial flexibility by virtue of being part of the Tata group," the rating agency said.
In the recently concluded June quarter, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect Tata Motors’ India business performance to be a mixed bag as CV volumes declined 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
Lower raw material prices, cost control, and operating leverage, however, would expand Ebit margin for CV/PV to 90bp/190bp YoY in Q1FY24.
"JLR volumes to grow YoY, due to easing chip shortages and continued traction toward new models. We estimate EBIT margin of 5.6 per cent for JLR in Q1FY24 (vs -4.4 per cent in Q1FY23), supported by a favorable product mix, softening RM costs, and cost control," the brokerage firm added.