Tata Motors share price today

Shares of Tata Motors slipped 4 per cent to ₹665.45 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on reports that the company was set to acquire Italian truck manufacturer Iveco from its primary stakeholder, the Agnelli family.

The stock price of Tata Group Company had hit a 52-week low of ₹542.55 on April 7, 2025. It has corrected 44 per cent from its all-time high level of ₹1,179.05 touched on July 30, 2024.

Tata Motors to acquire Iveco for $4.5 billion

Tata Motors is set to acquire Italian truck manufacturer Iveco from its primary stakeholder, the Agnelli family, in a transaction valued at $4.5 billion, according to a report by The Economic Times. This would mark Tata Group’s second-largest acquisition, following its purchase of Corus, and the largest deal to date for the automotive division. Tata Motors had acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for $2.3 billion in 2008. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

As per media sources, Tata Motors is in talks to acquire controlling stake in a commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer based out of Italy i.e. Iveco. Iveco is a significant player in the CV domain with a product profile very similar to Tata Motors. It is present across the drivetrain technology namely diesel, CNG, electric etc. as well as has offerings across LCVs to M&HCVs including buses. It had a market share of 13.3 per cent in the LCV space (3.5-7.5T) in Europe while its market share in the M&HCV space (>7.5T) is pegged at 7.1 per cent. ICICI Securities view on Tata Motors Iveco did sales of 14.9 billion Euros in CY24 with 73 per cent coming from CV domain (~11 billion Euros) and the rest 6 per cent from Defence and 21 per cent from engines. It clocked earnings before interest tax (EBIT) margin of 5.7 per cent. It is a listed company with market capitalization of 5.1 billion Euros and trades at a valuation of ~12x PE on TTM basis and ~0.3x P/S. ICICI Securities in a note said it don't see any strategic fit for Tata Motors from this potential acquisition and might strain its balance sheet which has recently turned net debt free (automotive).

ALSO READ | L&T rises 4% on posting Q1 results; most brokerages raise target price The growth outlook at Iveco business is also not encouraging in nature. The only driver for stake purchase could be inexpensive valuations, which comes with difficulties in terms of operating in high-cost foreign soil. Tata Motors is yet to comment on this and we shall closely monitor developments in this case, the brokerage firm said. Tata Motors Q1 results on August 8, 2025 Tata Motors has informed the exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled for August 8, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).