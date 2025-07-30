The stock price of Tata Group Company had hit a 52-week low of ₹542.55 on April 7, 2025. It has corrected 44 per cent from its all-time high level of ₹1,179.05 touched on July 30, 2024.

As per media sources, Tata Motors is in talks to acquire controlling stake in a commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer based out of Italy i.e. Iveco. Iveco is a significant player in the CV domain with a product profile very similar to Tata Motors. It is present across the drivetrain technology namely diesel, CNG, electric etc. as well as has offerings across LCVs to M&HCVs including buses. It had a market share of 13.3 per cent in the LCV space (3.5-7.5T) in Europe while its market share in the M&HCV space (>7.5T) is pegged at 7.1 per cent.

ICICI Securities view on Tata Motors

Iveco did sales of 14.9 billion Euros in CY24 with 73 per cent coming from CV domain (~11 billion Euros) and the rest 6 per cent from Defence and 21 per cent from engines. It clocked earnings before interest tax (EBIT) margin of 5.7 per cent. It is a listed company with market capitalization of 5.1 billion Euros and trades at a valuation of ~12x PE on TTM basis and ~0.3x P/S. ICICI Securities in a note said it don't see any strategic fit for Tata Motors from this potential acquisition and might strain its balance sheet which has recently turned net debt free (automotive).