Tata Motors, SRF, and Bajaj Finance are top stocks to buy today; here's why

The Tata Motors stock has given a breakout from its last couple of weeks consolidation. The stock has seen a long phase of underperformance and the improving volumes along with the price up move indicates a fresh buying interest in the stock. Hence, we expect the stock to rally in the near term.
Bajaj Finance stock has been forming a ‘higher top higher bottom’ structure and is thus in an uptrend. Recently, the stock has seen a pullback move but has formed a ‘Bullish Engulfing’ pattern near its 50 DEMA support. Thus, we expect the stock to resume its uptrend from current levels.
(Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)