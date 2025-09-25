Why did AWL Agri shares rise 2% in a weak market today? Top details inside

AWL Agri Business share price rose as much as 1.97 per cent to an intraday high of ₹257.85 per share in an overall weak market on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

At 1:15 PM, AWL Agri Business shares were trading 1.66 per cent higher at ₹257.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 81,536.65 levels.

Why did AWL Agri Business share price rise today?

Shares of AWL Agri gained after the company announced a strategic partnership with the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and Solidaridad Regional Expertise Centre (SREC) to scale up the Regenerative Mustard Mission – Sustainable Mustard Farm Project.

At SEA’s Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, AWL Agri signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as the lead sponsor. The three-year collaboration, effective until August 2027, will expand the number of mustard model farms from 1,500 to 3,000 across nine districts in states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. These farms will showcase regenerative practices such as satellite-based monitoring, soil health management, and climate-resilient techniques to bridge yield gaps in mustard cultivation. ALSO READ | Hindustan Copper soars 43% in Sept; here are 2 key reasons behind rally Angshu Mallick, CEO and MD, AWL Agri, said, “As India continues to depend heavily on edible oil imports, mustard presents an immense opportunity to strengthen our selfreliance. Through this initiative, AWL reaffirms its commitment to empowering farmers, enhancing sustainability and contributing meaningfully to the government’s mission of reducing import dependency. By promoting regenerative practices, we are not only supporting farmers’ livelihoods but also building resilience against climate change." The initiative also aims to train and support 20,000 farmers through demonstration plots, farmer field schools, and digital advisory tools, with the target of boosting smallholder productivity and income by 30 per cent. The project aligns with India’s National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds (NMEO-OS) and supports the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by reducing edible oil import dependence.Angshu Mallick, CEO and MD, AWL Agri, said, “As India continues to depend heavily on edible oil imports, mustard presents an immense opportunity to strengthen our selfreliance. Through this initiative, AWL reaffirms its commitment to empowering farmers, enhancing sustainability and contributing meaningfully to the government’s mission of reducing import dependency. By promoting regenerative practices, we are not only supporting farmers’ livelihoods but also building resilience against climate change."

Financially, AWL Agri faced a challenging quarter (Q1FY26) due to multiple headwinds, including muted consumer demand, strategic consolidation of regional rice operations, the absence of a one-off G2G rice business recorded in the base year, and volatility in edible oil prices. As a result, overall volumes declined 5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1, with the rice category being the main drag. However, core categories delivered healthy volume growth, while revenue rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by higher realisations in edible oils. Revenue for Q1FY’26 stood at ₹17,059 crore, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y. Segment-wise, Edible Oils posted a 26 per cent increase, Industry Essentials rose 12 per cent, while Food & FMCG declined 8 per cent, reflecting the rice business consolidation, absence of the one-off G2G order, and lower exports.

On an LTM basis, operating Ebitda stood at ₹2,384 crore. For Q1FY’26, operating Ebitda came in at ₹519 crore, with Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹238 crore. ALSO READ | Anand Rathi bullish on 2 solar stocks; eyes up to 33% upside: Here's why On the distribution front, direct retail reach expanded 18 per cent Y-o-Y to 8.7 lakh outlets, with rural coverage rising to ~55,000 towns – a tenfold increase since FY’22. About AWL Agri Business AWL Agri is one of India’s largest Food & FMCG companies, offering a wide portfolio of kitchen staples under its flagship Fortune brand, trusted by over 123 million households. With 24 manufacturing facilities across 11 states – including India’s largest single-location refinery in Mundra – AWL has a robust supply chain spanning 97 stock points, 10,000 distributors, and 2.1 million retail outlets nationwide.