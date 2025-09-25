The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹6,042.37crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹873.65 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹377.5.

Nothing is a United Kingdom based technology company that manufactures smartphones. CMF is a design-led sub-brand of Nothing, focused on delivering beautifully crafted products with an uncompromised user experience in a segment that has long been predictable and neglected.

CMF it will now operate as an independent subsidiary, with India to become its base for operations, research and development (R&D), and manufacturing.

As part of the joint venture, Nothing and Optiemus will invest over $100 million and create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years. To date, Nothing has already invested over $200 million in the country. The JV will establish India as a global production and export hub for Nothing and CMF products.