TD Power up 4% on inking deal to supply traction motors to European markets

TD Power shares advanced 3.6 per cent in Monday's trade on the BSE to register an intraday high of Rs 420.5 per share. The buying in the stock came after the company inked a five-year deal with an Indian entity for the supply of traction motors to the European market.

At around 1:40 PM, TD Power shares were up 2.18 per cent at Rs 414.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 81,132.13 around the same time. The market capitalisation of the company around the time stood at Rs 6,475.37 crore.

"We are pleased to inform you that the company has signed a five-year contract with an Indian entity of a Major International Company for the supply of traction motors to the European Market," the filing read.

Currently, the company has received an initial order worth Rs 18 crore for which the delivery is scheduled for April, 2025.

TD Power expects the order's total business volume to be around Rs 300 crore over the next five years.

On October 15, the company had won another order worth Rs 142 crore from two major international gas engine Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for supplying gas engine generators.

The company expects more orders in this segment over the next few quarters, it stated in its exchange filing. The company highlighted that these orders reflect a high increase in demand from the gas engine segment of the company’s business with end use for application in grid stabilisation units, base load power and data centers.

Furthermore, TD Power Systems revealed that all the generators are for the export markets and will be partly delivered during this financial year and partly delivered over the next year.

TD Power Systems is an Indian company specialisng in manufacturing and providing power generation equipment and services. It focuses on turbine generators, including gas and steam turbines, and offers solutions for the power sector, including engineering, procurement, and construction services.

The company's products portfolio includes a variety of generators—such as steam, gas, hydro, wind, diesel, and gas engine generators—as well as a range of motors including induction, traction, and synchronous types.

The company also supports the energy needs of various industries, by contributing to their renewable energy initiatives and power efficiency projects.

TD Power Systems is among the leading manufacturers and suppliers of AC generators and electric motors, catering to a diverse range of industries.

In the past one year, TD Power shares have gained 67.2 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 26 per cent during the same period.