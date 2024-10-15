Business Standard
Rs 142-crore order win boosts TD Power Systems share price by 6%

TD Power Systems share price jumped after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 142 crore from two major international gas engine Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

TD Power Systems share price: TD Power Systems shares were in demand on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 as the stock surged up 6.19 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 409.70 per share.

TD Power Systems share price jumped after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 142 crore from two major international gas engine Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for supplying gas engine generators.

In a statement, TD Power Systems said, “The company is pleased to announce two large orders from two major international gas engine Original Equipment Manufacturers, with a combined value of Rs 142 crore for the supply of gas engine generators.”
 

The company expects further orders in this segment over the next few quarters, TD Power Systems said.

The company highlighted that these orders reflect a high increase in demand from the gas engine segment of the company’s business with end use for application in grid stabilisation units, base load power and data centres. 

Furthermore, TD Power Systems revealed that all the generators are for the export markets and will be partly delivered during this financial year and partly delivered next year. 

TD Power Systems is among the leading manufacturers and suppliers of AC generators and electric motors, catering to diverse industries. 

Its product portfolio includes a variety of generators—such as steam, gas, hydro, wind, diesel, and gas engine generators—as well as a range of motors including induction, traction, and synchronous types. This extensive offering positions the company as a key player in sectors such as renewable energy, thermal energy, sugar and ethanol production, pulp and paper, textiles, steel, oil and gas, marine, railway, and irrigation.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, TD Power Systems operates specialised manufacturing facilities for wind turbine generators and boasts a sophisticated test setup for conducting comprehensive load tests. 

In addition to their robust product offerings, the company provides a range of services, including replacement, refurbishment, commissioning, overhauling, and repair services. 

At 11:24 AM, shares of TD Power Systems were trading 4.95 per cent higher at Rs 404.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 81,781.99 levels.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

