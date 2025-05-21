Tejas Networks secures order worth Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL; stock up 5%

Tejas Networks share price: Tejas Networks share price was in demand on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, with the scrip surging up to 4.96 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 759.60 per share.

Why did Tejas Networks share price soar today?

Tejas Networks share price rose after the company said that it has received an add-on Advance Purchase Order worth about Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL for supply, deployment and maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.

In an exchange filing, Tejas Networks said, “Further to our communication dated August 16, 2023, and in pursuance of the Master Contract between Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) and Tejas Networks for supply of Goods and/or Services for BSNL 4G Project, TCS has informed the Company that it has received an add-on Advance Purchase Order from BSNL for supply, deployment and maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.”

The exact value of supplies for Radio Access Network (RAN) and other equipment to TCS from Tejas for this deployment is expected to be approximately Rs 1525.53 Crores, exclusive of taxes.

“The detailed Purchase Orders for the same would be issued by TCS to the Company in due course, subject to completion of certain conditions and documentations,” Tejas Networks said, in a statement.

About Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks is among the leading global providers of telecom equipment and solutions, specialising in the design, manufacturing, and sales of advanced networking products. With a strong focus on research and development, the company delivers cutting-edge technology for building end-to-end communication networks.

The company's offerings span a broad spectrum, including wireless (4G/5G), optical transmission (DWDM, OTN), and packet switching (Ethernet, IP/MPLS), enabling robust infrastructure for various sectors.

Catering to a diverse global customer base, Tejas Networks serves telecom service providers, utility companies, and government and defence organisations across more than 75 countries. A part of the Tata Group, the company is known for its innovation-driven approach, major intellectual property portfolio, and adherence to international standards. In addition to its product suite, Tejas Networks offers comprehensive services such as network build, managed services, and consultancy, all supported by a universal, multi-technology network management system.