Tejas Networks secures order worth Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL; stock up 5%

Tejas Networks share price rose after the company said that it has received an add-on Advance Purchase Order worth about Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL for supply, deployment and maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.
In an exchange filing, Tejas Networks said, “Further to our communication dated August 16, 2023, and in pursuance of the Master Contract between Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) and Tejas Networks for supply of Goods and/or Services for BSNL 4G Project, TCS has informed the Company that it has received an add-on Advance Purchase Order from BSNL for supply, deployment and maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.”
Tejas Networks is among the leading global providers of telecom equipment and solutions, specialising in the design, manufacturing, and sales of advanced networking products. With a strong focus on research and development, the company delivers cutting-edge technology for building end-to-end communication networks.
Catering to a diverse global customer base, Tejas Networks serves telecom service providers, utility companies, and government and defence organisations across more than 75 countries. A part of the Tata Group, the company is known for its innovation-driven approach, major intellectual property portfolio, and adherence to international standards. In addition to its product suite, Tejas Networks offers comprehensive services such as network build, managed services, and consultancy, all supported by a universal, multi-technology network management system.