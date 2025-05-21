Home / Markets / News / Dar Credit IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully subscribed, GMP at 25%

Dar Credit IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully subscribed, GMP at 25%

Dar Credit IPO subscription status Day 1: The issue is receiving a decent response from investors and was fully subscribed within an hour after opening

Dar Credit and Capital IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Dar Credit and Capital IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dar Credit and Capital opened for subscription today, May 21, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving a decent response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within an hour after opening. The issue was subscribed around over 100 per cent as of 11:14 AM on Wednesday, day 1 of the offering, according to data from the NSE SME platform. 

Dar Credit and Capital IPO GMP

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Dar Credit and Capital were trading flat at ₹75, commanding a grey market premium of ₹15 or 25 per cent compared to the upper band price of ₹60, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Friday, May 23, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, May 26, 2025. Shares of Dar Credit and Capital will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. 
 
The NBFC aims to raise ₹25.66 crore through a fresh issue of 4.27 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.  
 
The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
Dar Credit has fixed the price band in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 shares to buy one lot comprising 2,000 shares. High net-worth individuals would need ₹2,40,000 to bid for two lots.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to augment its capital base and meet the general corporate purposes.    ALSO READ: Astonea Labs IPO to open for bidding on May 27: Here's all you need to know

About Dar Credit and Capital

Incorporated in August 1994, Dar Credit and Capital is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that offers personal loans, unsecured MSME loans and secured MSME loans. It provides credit solutions to low-income individuals, particularly those in class-four (Group D) employment roles such as cleaners, sweepers, and peons working in municipalities. The company also offers credit to small-scale shopkeepers and vendors. It has a strong focus on empowering women entrepreneurs. With headquarters in Kolkata and a regional office in Jaipur, the company operates through its branch offices across West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand. In addition, Camp Offices are set up in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. 
First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

