Stocks to buy today, Dec 11: Eicher, ICICI Pru Life among analyst top picks

With all eyes on the US Fed, participants expect a 25-bps rate cut, while the key focus will be on the 2026 dot-plot guidance. Additionally, updates from the India–US trade discussions in New Delhi will remain in the spotlight.

The recent slide, following Friday’s RBI-driven rally, has weakened the short-term sentiment, and we now view 25,650 as the next critical support. A decisive break below this level could further widen the consolidation range, with the next major support at the 25,400 level. On the upside, the 20-DEMA, placed around 25,950, now acts as the immediate hurdle, and only a sustained move above this zone may help improve the near-term bias.

Until clarity emerges, we recommend maintaining a stock-specific trading approach, with buying opportunities in private banks, autos, and metals, while also keeping selective short positions as a hedge against potential downside risk.