Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today, Dec 11: Eicher, ICICI Pru Life among analyst top picks

Stocks to buy today, Dec 11: Eicher, ICICI Pru Life among analyst top picks

The recent slide, following Friday's RBI-driven rally, has weakened the short-term sentiment, and we now view 25,650 as the next critical support

share market, trading
Market view by Ajit Mishra
Ajit Mishra Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:36 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Market View

Markets remained volatile and ended lower, extending the cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome. After a brief positive start, the Nifty index gradually drifted lower through the session and finally closed near the day’s low at 25,758, down 0.32 per cent. Sectoral performance broadly aligned with the benchmark trend, with IT, financials, and realty leading the decline, while metal and pharma managed to end marginally higher. Meanwhile, the broader indices resumed their corrective phase after a day’s pause, losing nearly a per cent each.
 
With all eyes on the US Fed, participants expect a 25-bps rate cut, while the key focus will be on the 2026 dot-plot guidance. Additionally, updates from the India–US trade discussions in New Delhi will remain in the spotlight.
 
The recent slide, following Friday’s RBI-driven rally, has weakened the short-term sentiment, and we now view 25,650 as the next critical support. A decisive break below this level could further widen the consolidation range, with the next major support at the 25,400 level. On the upside, the 20-DEMA, placed around 25,950, now acts as the immediate hurdle, and only a sustained move above this zone may help improve the near-term bias.
 
Until clarity emerges, we recommend maintaining a stock-specific trading approach, with buying opportunities in private banks, autos, and metals, while also keeping selective short positions as a hedge against potential downside risk.

Stocks Recommendations

Eicher Motors | LTP: ₹7,228.50 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹7,900| Stop-loss: ₹7,050 
 
We are seeing a steady uptrend in the auto space, and Eicher Motors continues to trade at fresh all-time highs, reflecting strong and sustained momentum. It has displayed a robust structural setup, marked by a sharp advance since July 2025 and a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. After its swift rally, it entered a brief, low-volume consolidation phase, forming a stable elevated base near its short-term moving averages. Each consolidation has been absorbed quickly, followed by renewed buying interest, reinforcing the ongoing bullish trend and indicating further upside potential. Traders may consider long positions even in the current volatile market environment, as the stock continues to show remarkable stability.
 
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | LTP: ₹ 642.85 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹705 | Stop-loss: ₹612
 
ICICI Prudential has broken out of a broad five-month consolidation phase, establishing a strong base above its 200 WEMA. This breakout is supported by healthy buying interest and a strong recovery above key short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages on the daily chart. The RSI has also turned positive with a bullish crossover, adding conviction to the uptrend. The consolidation pattern resembles an inverted head-and-shoulders formation, typically indicative of a trend reversal and the start of a sustained upward move. Given this favourable technical setup, long positions may be considered within the recommended range.
 
Kalyan Jewellers India | LTP: ₹461.15 | Recommendation: Sell Futures | Target: ₹438 | Stop-loss: ₹473
Kalyan Jewellers has been trading in a corrective phase since the beginning of the year, with no meaningful signs of reversal yet. Although the stock attempted multiple rebounds over the past four months, it consistently failed to surpass the resistance of its long-term moving average—the 200-day DEMA. Following the latest failed attempt, the stock has witnessed a fresh breakdown, forming a clear shorting pivot. The decline is accompanied by rising volumes, reinforcing the prevailing bearish sentiment. The RSI also signals sustained downward momentum. With the bearish structure intact, the stock is likely to extend its corrective trend, making it a suitable candidate for short positions.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PL Capital upgrades Mahindra Finance to 'Accumulate' from 'Hold'; check why

Sebi eases re-KYC norms for NRIs; relaxes geotagging mandate for compliance

Premium

OMCs may see rerating as crude stays soft, GRMs strong and LPG losses ease

Musk's SpaceX to raise over $25 billion, plans IPO in 2026: Report

Adani Enterprises rights issue oversubscribed; to raise about ₹24,930 crore

Topics :Share Market TodayMarket technicalsNifty OutlookNifty stocksEicher MotorsICICI Prudential Life InsuranceKalyan JewellersMarkets

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story