PL Capital upgrades Mahindra Finance to 'Accumulate' from 'Hold'; check why

Brokerage firm PL Capital has turned positive on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS), upgrading the stock to accumulate from hold on expectations of sustainable growth and a resilient margin profile over the medium term.

The brokerage expects credit costs to normalise by FY27 and FY28 while noting that weak asset quality and elevated near-term credit costs will weigh on profitability.

PL Capital has raised its valuation for MMFS’s standalone business to 1.6 times Sept’27E P/ABV from 1.3 times earlier. Its sum-of-the-parts valuation assigns ₹359 to the standalone entity and ₹16 to subsidiaries, and after applying a 25 per cent holding company discount, it has set a target price of ₹375 per share.

Here are the other key drivers behind the upgrade Disbursements seen improving in H2FY26 While Q2 disbursements were modest at ₹135.1 crore, an increase of 3 per cent year-on-year, MMFS recorded a sharp 41 per cent year-on-year rise in tractor volumes and expects the momentum to continue in the second half. The company also indicated strong traction in PV demand after GST rationalisation, although much of this uptick is driven by premium and SUV customers, a segment MMFS does not meaningfully serve. “Higher PV volumes, a favourable monsoon and recovery in rural demand for tractors are likely to drive growth over the near term. We expect AuM to grow 15 per cent and 14 per cent in FY26 and FY27,” said PL Capital.

Spread expected to stay resilient MMFS aims to maintain spreads of around 7 per cent supported by an increasing share of high-yield segments such as tractors. Fee income rose to 1.4 per cent of average assets in Q2, with the company intensifying efforts across dividends, co-branded credit cards, FASTag partnerships, insurance distribution and TPAP licensing. The company also recorded a 30 basis point improvement in CoF in Q2 and expects it to remain stable in the near term. “We expect spreads to improve in FY27 supported by a favourable mix and lower CoF. On the opex side, the company continues to invest in AI and data analytics, having completed Phase 2 in November 2025, to enhance underwriting, customer service and collections,” the brokerage said.