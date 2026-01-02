Why are investors buying Punjab & Sind Bank shares today? stock up 5%

Punjab & Sind Bank shares advanced 4.7 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹29.3 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its Q3FY26 business update.

At 9:55 AM, Punjab & Sind Bank‘s share price was trading 2.9 per cent higher at ₹28.78 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.47 per cent at 85,590.76. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹20,421.09 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹52 and a 52-week low at ₹25.29.

Punjab & Sind Bank Q3 business update

The public sector bank’s total business in Q3 grew 11.84 per cent to ₹2,49,691 crore, as compared to ₹2,23,267 crore a year ago. Its total deposits grew 9.27 per cent to ₹1,39,203 crore, as compared to ₹1,27,397 crore a year ago.

Gross advances grew 15.25 per cent to ₹1,10,488 crore, as compared to ₹95,870 crore a year ago. The current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew 8.77 per cent to ₹43,182 crore, as compared to ₹39,701 crore a year ago. CASA ratio stood at 31.02 per cent, as compared to 31.16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Analyst view Kranthi Bathni, director of equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, recommends holding the stock as he sees the Q3 business update figures as 'decent'. For new entry recommends buying on dips. Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 results Punjab & Sind Bank reported a 29.5 per cent jump in net profit at ₹295 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, as compared to ₹240 crore a year ago.