Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rises 3% on Q3 update; total business up 14% YoY

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares rose 3.3 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹535.45 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its Q3FY26 business update.

At 10:27 AM, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank‘s share price was trading 3.2 per cent higher at ₹533.6 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 85,532.36. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹8,449.63 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹557 and a 52-week low at ₹403.35.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 business update

The private sector bank’s total business in Q3 grew 14.28 per cent to ₹1,07,470 crore, as compared to ₹94,042 crore a year ago. Its total deposits grew 12.53 per cent to ₹56,707 crore, as compared to ₹50,392 crore a year ago.

Total advances grew 16.3 per cent to ₹50,763crore, as compared to ₹43,650 crore a year ago. The current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew 14.93 per cent to ₹15,847 crore, as compared to ₹13,788 crore a year ago. That apart, the bank recently opened five new branches. Two in Tamil Nadu, one in Karnataka, one in Kanyakumari and one in Gujarat. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 results The bank’s total deposits in Q2FY26 grew 12.32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹55,421 crore, as compared to ₹49,342 crore. Total advances grew 10.34 per cent to ₹46,930 crore, as against ₹42,533 crore a year ago.

Its CASA grew 9.3 per cent to ₹15,163 crore, as against ₹13,873 crore a year ago. The total business of the bank grew 11.4 per cent to ₹1,02,351 crore, as compared to ₹91,875 crore Y-o-Y. Net non-performing asset (NPA) has decreased to 0.26 per cent from 0.46 per cent. The net interest income (NII) stood at ₹597 crore for the quarter Q2FY26, as against ₹596 crore for Q2FY25, registering a growth rate of 0.17 per cent. The bank’s net worth has increased to ₹9,444 crore (PY ₹8,430 crore) with an absolute rise of ₹1,014 cror, registering a growth rate of 12.03 per cent.