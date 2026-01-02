Hyundai Motor share price hits over one-month low; here's why

Around 1.95 lakh shares of the automobile company have changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) so far in trade. The counter was trading 2.09 per cent down at ₹2,262.40 as of 10:00 AM as compared to a 0.41 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Hyundai Motor India hiked its weighted average price by 0.6 per cent across its model range, which came into effect from January 1, 2026. The Creta maker decided to hike the price to factor in an increase in precious metals and commodities.

Why did the Hyundai Motor India share price rise today?

The automobile manufacturer said exports remained strong during the month, risinf 26.5 per cent year-on-year last month.

"We have received a strong response from customers for our all-new Hyundai Venue, with the bookings reaching 55,000-mark in less than 2 months of launch," Tarun Garg, chief executive officer of the company, said.

Hyundai Motor India concluded the calendar year 2025 with an optimised network stock, ensuring healthy inventory management, according to the exchange filing.

Management Change

Tarun Garg has taken over as the chief executive officer and managing director of Hyundai Motor India, effective Jan 1, 2026. Under Garg's leadership, Hyundai Motor India will implement a future-ready strategy, a customer-centric approach, and a make-in-India and make-for-the-world impetus.