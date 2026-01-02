Hyundai Motor share price hits over one-month low; here's why

Hyundai Motor India share price today: Hyundai Motor India share price fell to over a one-month low in Friday’s session as investors digest the new price hike along with a series of business and management-related developments. Hyundai Motor India's stock price fell 2.80 per cent to ₹2,246.20 apiece intraday, the lowest level since November 20, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange.
Around 1.95 lakh shares of the automobile company have changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) so far in trade. The counter was trading 2.09 per cent down at ₹2,262.40 as of 10:00 AM as compared to a 0.41 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Why did the Hyundai Motor India share price rise today?
Hyundai Motor India had a series of updates in recent days, from price hike, and management changes, to December 2025 sales data number, which is dictating the stock movement.
Price hike
Hyundai Motor India hiked its weighted average price by 0.6 per cent across its model range, which came into effect from January 1, 2026. The Creta maker decided to hike the price to factor in an increase in precious metals and commodities.
December 2025 Sales
In December 2025, Hyundai Motor India's monthly sales grew 6.6 per cent year-on-year to 58,702, the company said in an exchange filing. The figure includes domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units.
The automobile manufacturer said exports remained strong during the month, risinf 26.5 per cent year-on-year last month.
"We have received a strong response from customers for our all-new Hyundai Venue, with the bookings reaching 55,000-mark in less than 2 months of launch," Tarun Garg, chief executive officer of the company, said.
Hyundai Motor India concluded the calendar year 2025 with an optimised network stock, ensuring healthy inventory management, according to the exchange filing.
Management Change
Tarun Garg has taken over as the chief executive officer and managing director of Hyundai Motor India, effective Jan 1, 2026. Under Garg's leadership, Hyundai Motor India will implement a future-ready strategy, a customer-centric approach, and a make-in-India and make-for-the-world impetus.
Previously, Garg has worked at Maruti Suzuki India.
Hyundai Motor India has also appointed Dong Huwy Park as the new chief operating officer and business head, with effect from January 1. As a functioning head of corporate planning, the company appointed Hyun Sup Lee, with effect from January 5.
Analyst View
Hyundai Motor India remains fundamentally strong with a resilient business model. The company reported healthy performance in December 2025. A strong 26.5 per cent surge in exports supported the sales number, which reflected the company’s increasing focus on overseas markets and better capacity utilisation, said Prashanth Tapase, senior vice president, research, Mehta Equities.
That apart, analysts believe the appointment of the first Indian CEO at Hyundai India Motor signals a stronger push toward localisation in decision-making, while reinforcing India's role as a key global manufacturing and export hub for the parent company. Importantly, this leadership change represents an India-centric vision for future mobility, exports and sustainable growth.
We remain constructively optimistic on the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, which continues to be the primary growth engine of the Indian auto industry. In this context, Hyundai Motor India stands out with best-in-class SUV portfolios, strong brand recall, and proven execution, positioning it well to deliver sustainable long-term value despite a competitive landscape," Mehta said.
However, intensifying competition from Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, backed by aggressive new model launches, will be a critical factor in sustaining long-term growth and market share, Tapse added.