The listing question lingers on for Tata Sons amid a leadership transition

Even as N Chandrasekaran has decided to move on from the chairmanship of Tata Sons, after months of uncertainty about the group’s future leadership, the suspense over the Tata group holding firm’s stock market listing persists with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) yet to take a final call on its application for de-registration as a non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Sources within the group said they expect a definite answer from the RBI on the listing issue. While including Tata Sons in the upper layer NBFC list for 2026-27 released last week, the RBI maintained that the company’s request for deregistration is under examination.

While Tata Sons had opposed listing earlier, Chandrasekaran’s latest stand on the matter is not in the public domain. In fact, various stakeholders of Tata Sons hold different views on the matter, complicating things. “The exit of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is unlikely to have any bearing on the fate of Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC, as the decision ultimately rests with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” said Abizer Diwanji, founder, NeoStrat Advisors LLP.

Chandrasekaran said he would not seek another term as chairman of Tata Sons when his current tenure ends in February 2027.