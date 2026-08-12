The listing question lingers on for Tata Sons amid a leadership transition

While Tata Sons had opposed listing earlier, Chandrasekaran’s latest stand on the matter is not in the public domain. In fact, various stakeholders of Tata Sons hold different views on the matter, complicating things. “The exit of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is unlikely to have any bearing on the fate of Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC, as the decision ultimately rests with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” said Abizer Diwanji, founder, NeoStrat Advisors LLP.
Chandrasekaran said he would not seek another term as chairman of Tata Sons when his current tenure ends in February 2027.
“The listing or non-listing of Tata Sons is not within the control of Chandrasekaran or the board, because it is the regulator that is pressing for the listing. Tata Sons’ application has been pending with the RBI, which has not decided one way or the other. Since the matter is outside Chandrasekaran’s control, holding him solely responsible for it would be unfair,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director, InGovern Research Services.