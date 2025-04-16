These 2 smallcap stocks trade above 200-DMA after 11 months. Time to buy?
Technical chart suggests that Valor Estate (former DB Realty) can potentially zoom over 30%, while other smallcap stock - Ujjivan SFB can rally over 14% from present levels.Rex Cano Mumbai
Equity markets in India are in pullback mode, with the National Stock Exchange
(NSE) Nifty 50 index up over 9 per cent from its recent low of 21,744 hit on April 7. Similarly, the Nifty SmallCap 250 index has rallied 15.6 per cent from its low of 13,315.
Amid the rebound, these 2 smallcap stocks - Valor Estate (formerly known as DB Realty) and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) have marked a significant development on the technical charts, and are seen trading above their respective 200-Daily Moving Average (200-DMA) after a long time.
The 200-DMA is a key long-term moving average, which underlines the broader trend in the stock market. In general, stocks trading above the 200-DMA are considered as bullish (positive) in the long-term, whereas stocks trading below the key long-term average are considered to be in a negative trend (bearish).
Technical chart shows that Valor Estate is seen trading above its 200-DMA after August 5, 2024 - i.e. after little more than 8 months. Meanwhile, Ujjivan SFB is seen trading above the 200-DMA after May 8, 2024 - i.e. after 11 months.
Can this key technical development trigger further gains for these 2 smallcap stocks? Here's a detailed analysis on DB Realty and Ujjivan SFB, with key levels to track. Valor Estate
Current Price: ₹ 193
Upside Potential: 30.6%
Support: ₹ 176; ₹ 158
Resistance: ₹ 205; ₹ 229; ₹ 242
The 200-DMA of Valor Estate stock
stands at ₹ 173.60, and is likely to act as an immediate support. Further, even as the stock looks overbought on the daily chart, it has given a fresh breakout on the weekly scale; which implies that the near-term bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹ 176. The next key support for the stock stands at ₹ 158.
On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹ 252. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 205, ₹ 229 and ₹ 242 levels.
Current Price: ₹ 39.30
Upside Potential: 14.5%
Support: ₹ 38.11; ₹ 36.40; ₹ 35.35
Resistance: ₹ 40.90 Ujjivan SFB
is seen trading above its 200-DMA, which now stands at ₹ 38.11 for the fourth straight trading session. Apart from the price action, key momentum oscillators too on the daily and weekly charts are showing a slightly positive bias for the stock.
On the upside, the stock faces an overhead hurdle at ₹ 40.86 in the form of the super trend line - a key hurdle the stock has failed to conquer since the breakdown in March 2024. As and when the stock clears this hurdle, it can potentially surge towards the 200-Weekly Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands around ₹ 45. On the downside, apart from the 200-DMA, the stock is expected to find support around ₹ 36.40 and ₹ 35.25 levels.