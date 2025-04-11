Shares of Goldiam International, Pokarna, Garware Hi-Tech Films and Pearl Global Industries from the BSE Smallcap index were locked in upper circuit of up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on a sharp recovery in the equity markets. Till Wednesday, these stocks had tanked by up to 55 per cent from their respective 52-week highs.

Today, the BSE Sensex and Smallcap index have rallied by up to nearly 3 per cent following the pause in US tariffs for most nations, except China which faces a 145 per cent tariff rate.

Among the individual stocks, Goldiam International zoomed 20 per cent to ₹327 on the back of heavy volumes. Till 11:03 am; as many as 6.4 million equity shares representing 6 per cent of the total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had corrected 52 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹569 on January 6, 2025. On Wednesday, it closed at ₹272.50 on the BSE.

Investor Ramesh Damani has sold 280,000 shares, or 0.28 percentage point stake in Goldiam International, during the January to March period. According to March 2025 shareholding data, Ramesh Damani’s holding in the company reduced to 1.31 per cent from 1.58 per cent at the end of December 2024 quarter.

Goldiam International functions as the manufacturer of choice for many of the leading global branded retailers, departmental stores and wholesalers across American markets. Targeting the mid-to-affordable diamond & bridal jewellery segments, Goldiam has a dedicated sales office in New York, with design teams in both India and the USA.

Shares of Pearl Global Industries locked in 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,011.80 on the BSE. They closed at ₹919.85 on Wednesday, and they had corrected 46 per cent from their 52-week high price of ₹1,718.05 hit on January 16.

The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, sourcing and export of ready-to-wear apparels through its facilities and operations in India and overseas with USA contributing the highest amongst all countries. Its marquee clientele includes GAP, Kohl’s, Inditex, PVH, Macy’s, Ralph Lauren, Old Navy, Muji and Talbots, among others.

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held a 2.61 per cent stake in Pearl Global Industries at the end of December 2024 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Shares of Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL) also locked in 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹2,654.20 on the BSE in intra-day trade. It had declined 55 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹5,373 touched on December 20, 2024 to close at ₹2,412.95 on Wednesday.

GHFL is one of the few companies in the world to have a vertically integrated chip-to-film operation in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, India, to produce a highly quality and varieties of specialty polyester films used in various industries/applications across the globe such as Paint Protection Films, Sun Control Films (Auto and Architectural), Shrink Label Packaging, Reprographics, Electrical, Thermal Insulation, etc.

Shares of Pokarna were up 10 per cent at ₹828 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The company is principally engaged in the business of quarrying, manufacturing and processing and selling of Granite and manufacturing and selling of Apparel under the brand name ‘Stanza’.

The granite sector in India contributes significantly to the national economy through exports to major markets including the USA, Europe, the UK, Russia, the Middle East, China and Canada.