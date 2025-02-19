These 5 stocks from Dolly Khanna portfolio can bounce back upto 18%: charts
Technical charts show that key momentum oscillators on charts of- Indian Metals, Chennai Petroleum, Zuari Industries, 20 Microns and Prakash Pipes - from Dolly Khanna portfolio hint at a relief rally.Rex Cano Mumbai
Amid the current market downtrend, wherein the benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty declined around 3 per cent so far this year; the broader indices took a sharper knock, with the Nifty MidCap 150 index slipping around 12 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap 250 down 18 per cent.
As such stocks across the mid- and small-cap space witnessed a sharp fall, with a majority - i.e. over 80 per cent of the Nifty 500 stocks now trading below the long-term moving average.
On similar lines, these 5 stocks from prominent investor Dolly Khanna portfolio plunged up to 26 per cent. 20 Microns shed 26.4 per cent thus far in 2025; while Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Chennai Petroleum and Zuari Industries tumbled in the range of 21 - 23 per cent. Prakash Pipes was down 16 per cent. The shareholding pattern shows that Dolly Khanna held more than 1 per cent stake in each of these 5 shares at the end of December 2024 quarter. ALSO READ: LIC suffers Rs 84,000 crore dent in portfolio amid stock market crash
Technical charts suggest that these stock seem oversold at current levels, hence a technical pullback at these counters seems likely. Here are the key levels to track on these 5 Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks. 20 Microns
Current Price: Rs 172
Upside Potential: 19.2%
Support: Rs 158; Rs 153
Resistance: Rs 185; Rs 197 20 Microns stock
has plunged almost 55 per cent from its high of Rs 348 in August 2024. In recent trading sessions, the stock was seen testing support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale, and near about tested the long-term trend line support, which stands at Rs 153 as the stock hit a low of Rs 158 on February 12, 2025. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Post that, the stock consolidated and the key momentum oscillators - the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) in particular have given a positive divergence. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence-Divergence) too is on the verge of turning favourable. Hence, the stock may witness a pullback rally in the near-term.
As such, the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 197 - Rs 205 levels. On its way up, the stock is expected to face resistance around Rs 185 levels. ALSO READ: Bandhan Bank hits life-time low, stock down 80% in 5 years; Time to buy? Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys
Current Price: Rs 646
Upside Potential: 12.2%
Support: Rs 640; Rs 620
Resistance: Rs 667; Rs 690 Indian Metals
can potentially test Rs 725 on the upside in the likely event of a pullback. Interim hurdles for the stock are placed at Rs 667 and Rs 690. Support on the downside can be anticipated around Rs 640 and Rs 620 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Current Price: Rs 492
Upside Potential: 11.8%
Support: Rs 476
Resistance: Rs 516; Rs 530 Chennai Petroleum stock
tested its super trend line support at Rs 476; as long as this support is held, the stock can attempt a pullback to Rs 550. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around Rs 516 and Rs 530. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ: Can smallcap stocks crash trigger a capitulation phase? What analysts say Prakash Pipes
Current Price: Rs 421
Upside Potential: 12.8%
Support: Rs 382
Resistance: Rs 427; Rs 455 Prakash Pipes
is seen testing its near-term resistance at the 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 427. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards Rs 475 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 455. On the downside, support for the stock is seen at Rs 382. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Zuari Industries
Current Price: Rs 246
Upside Potential: 17.9%
Support: Rs 242
Resistance: Rs 254; Rs 275 Zuari Industries
needs to trade consistently above Rs 242 in order to attempt a pullback rally. On the upside, the stock can potentially bounce back to 290, with interim resistance expected around Rs 254 and Rs 275 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART