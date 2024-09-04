These are top three stocks recommended by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL

Buy Hero MotoCorp, CMP: Rs 5,647 Stop Loss: Rs 5,515 Target: Rs 6,030

Stock has given falling supply trend line breakout on daily chart and holding well above the same. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover and turned up indicating the up move has the momentum to support it.

Buy ICICI Prudential, CMP: Rs 762 Stop Loss: Rs 740 Target: Rs 810

Stock has formed an Ascending Triangle with a Breakout near the ATH Price on daily chart indicating buyers are squeezing out the sellers and are ready for a bullish move. The RSI indicator is headed up which suggests that the momentum is supporting the up move. Buying is visible across Insurance space which may take the prices higher.